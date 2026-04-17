Solving the shadow IT crisis in travel

From digital transformation and the advent of mainstream AI, technology has become integral to business travel. But as your IT estate expands, so does its shadow.

The unsanctioned use of technology at work, better known as shadow IT, is a pervasive challenge for security, finance, and regulatory compliance.

Paul Dear Social Links Navigation Regional Vice President for Supplier Services, EMEA at SAP Concur.

Today, tools are compounded by AI, with 78% of employees admitting to using unapproved AI systems at work. While media conversation has shone a light on shadow IT, there’s little discussion around the granular impact on individual business functions like travel.

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When employees face obstacles in authorized tools, they turn to unapproved platforms due to poor user experience. Slow, rigid, or unintuitive workflows drive them towards convenient, consumer-grade tools with the appeal of user familiarity.

For example, if it takes too long to load listings or a traveler can’t use their preferred payment method, they may switch to an alternative platform.

Navigating the shadow AI surge

The emergence of consumer-oriented AI tools has complicated the shadow IT landscape. AI-enabled travel booking platforms promise massive efficiency gains, but many employees are unaware of the potential risks they pose.

AI models are known to scrape outdated or invalidated data at times, leading to inaccurate outputs. Or, if employees use AI tools to find “better deals” outside of established booking platforms, this can once again undermine corporate travel strategy.