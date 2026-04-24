Health data from UK Biobank spotted for sale in China – Government confirms medical info from 500,000 participants involved

Medical data from 500,000 UK Biobank volunteers was improperly listed for sale on Alibaba by rogue researchers.

The archive contained anonymized health information used in thousands of scientific studies, but no personal identifiers like names or addresses.

Access for the institutions involved has been revoked, and officials confirmed the listing was removed before any purchase occurred.

Medical information of half a million UK citizens ended up for sale on none other than Alibaba, after “rogue researchers” put it there.

Between 2006 and 2010, an independent, non-profit research organization called UK Biobank collected health data from 500,000 volunteers in the UK. Supported by bodies like the UK Medical Research Council, Wellcome Trust, and National Health Service, and with the goal of enabling large-scale health research, the project collected anonymous information such as gender, age, month and year of birth, socioeconomic status, lifestyle habits, and measures from different biological samples.

According to the BBC, the UK Biobank project resulted in more than 18,000 scientific publications and has been used to improve the detection and treatment of dementia, certain cancers, and Parkinson’s. The volunteers were aged 40 - 69 at the time the data was collected.

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