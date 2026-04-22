French government agency admits data breach as hacker alleges up to 19 million sensitive records stolen – breach may have exposed 'data from individual and professional accounts'
A hacker is selling data apparently stolen from ANTS
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- France Titres (ANTS) confirms cyberattack and theft of 19M records offered on dark web
- Stolen data includes names, contact details, birthdays, addresses, account metadata, gender, and civil status
- Agency warns of phishing risks; investigation ongoing with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts, affected users already notified
France Titres (ANTS), the French government body responsible for managing and issuing official identity and registration documents, confirmed suffering a cyberattack and data theft, after cybercriminals offered to sell the stolen files on the dark web.
Last Thursday, a threat actor with the alias ‘breach3d’ posted a new thread on a dark web forum, offering the sale of 19 million records. They claimed to have picked them up from France Titres, and that they contain people’s names, contact details, birthday information, postal addresses, account metadata, gender information, and civil status.
Soon after, ANTS issued an announcement, confirming that the breach did happen: “On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the National Agency for Secure Credentials (ANTS) detected a security incident that may involve the disclosure of data from private and professional accounts on the ants.gouv.fr portal,” the machine-translated announcement reads.Article continues below