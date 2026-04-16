Millions of hotel goers may have been exposed after hackers steal data and leak it on Telegram

Cybernews uncovers massive leak from Spanish & Austrian hospitality platforms

Attacker stole data via compromised accounts, exposed 6.5GB on open server

Nearly 5 million users affected, with names, emails, phone numbers, birth details, and IDs harvested

Millions of records containing personally identifiable data were exposed on the internet when a cybercriminal who stole them left them on an open server, without a password or any other means of protection.

It was found by security researchers from Cybernews, who described their findings as a “massive operation” and a leak of “staggering” scale.

The data was being stolen from Spanish and Austrian hospitality platforms, such as Chekin (a Spain-based automated check-in service) and Gastrodat (an Austrian hotel management software provider).

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Millions are affected

The attacker apparently compromised 527 accounts belonging to both hotels and hosts, and used them to access booking systems across the affected providers. They then used automated Python scripts to pull data from the platforms’ APIs. These scripts continuously collected booking and guest information and sent it to the attacker’s server, likely forwarding it in real time via Telegram.

The server itself was not protected, which is how Cybernews managed to pick it up. The researchers said it contained roughly 6.5GB of files, with a “massive trove” of personal data.

They said that in total, almost five million users were affected by this incident. By extracting data from more than 170 facilities worldwide, the miscreants pulled info on around 400,000 separate bookings, grabbing stay dates, reservation IDs, guest names, property addresses, and internal safety flags used by accommodation platforms.

They also grabbed people’s full names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates and places of birth and, in some cases, ID document details.