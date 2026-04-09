Alinto left Elasticsearch cluster exposed online

40 million SMTP records leaked, including 4.5 million unique emails

Data from major corporations and French government agencies at risk

A French email solutions provider kept an Elasticsearch cluster open on the internet, leaking email addresses and location details on millions of people, as well as large corporations and government entities, experts have warned.

The cluster contained 40 million Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) records that were available to anyone with an internet connection, a browser, and knowledge on where to look. The server also apparently hosted an SMTP server under Cleanmail.eu, which is Alintos’ email security relay solution.

Security researchers from Cybernews discovered the open database and notified the owners, who subsequently locked it down.

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Risk potential

In its research report, the Cybernews team said it found an Elasticsearch cluster belonging to Alinto, a French company that offers “solutions to keep email communication up and running, protect email infrastructure from cyber-attacks, and ensure the deliverability of high-volume transactional emails.”

The server also apparently hosted an SMTP server under Cleanmail.eu, which is Alintos’ email security relay solution.

The records contained the following information:

Sender email address,

Recipient email address,

Location details,

Relay IP addresses