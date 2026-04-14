Booking.com warns users of data breach affecting reservation details

Exposed info includes names, emails, addresses, and phone numbers

Company reset PINs, cautions about phishing attacks targeting recent bookings

Booking.com is notifying some of its users about a data breach which may have leaked their personal information.

Platform users reached out to TechRadar Pro to say they were receiving warning emails from the platform, with one saying, “I got sent this e-mail 12 hours ago from booking.com (twice - for 2 different bookings)."

In its email, the company said that it recently noticed suspicious activity “affecting a number of reservations”, which prompted an investigation. “Based on the findings, accessed information could include booking details, names, emails, addresses, phone numbers, and anything that you may have shared with the property.”

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“To keep your booking secure, we've updated the PIN number of your reservation,” it concluded, and warned users about possible phishing attacks in the near future.

Targeting Booking.com

Attacks seem to have started happening already, though, as a user told TechCrunch they received a message via WhatsApp which included “booking details and personal information.”

The user later told TechRadar Pro they received three emails from the platform, all for bookings made in the past week, speculating that the information concerned recent bookings rather than whole accounts.

They confirmed to be a “standard customer”, booking accommodation through the web interface.