"Rather than replacing the crew": Watch the 64-year-old Chinook execute a hands-free landing thanks to a pilotless brain update
The huge Chinook helicopter handles its own landing with precision
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- A Chinook helicopter completed a landing with no pilot input
- Software-driven upgrades are transforming legacy military aircraft capabilities
- Precision landing accuracy reached less than 1.5 meters
A 64-year-old CH-47F Chinook helicopter has completed its first fully automated landing without any pilot input, marking a milestone for military aviation.
The demonstration, conducted with Boeing's Approach-to-X software, showed the heavy-lift helicopter performing precise landings using advanced flight control systems.
Rather than replacing the crew, the system functions as a supervised autonomy layer that allows pilots to define key parameters such as landing zone and approach angle.Article continues below