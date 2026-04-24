"Rather than replacing the crew": Watch the 64-year-old Chinook execute a hands-free landing thanks to a pilotless brain update

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The huge Chinook helicopter handles its own landing with precision

Handfree helicopter
(Image credit: Inceptive Mind)
  • A Chinook helicopter completed a landing with no pilot input
  • Software-driven upgrades are transforming legacy military aircraft capabilities
  • Precision landing accuracy reached less than 1.5 meters

A 64-year-old CH-47F Chinook helicopter has completed its first fully automated landing without any pilot input, marking a milestone for military aviation.

The demonstration, conducted with Boeing's Approach-to-X software, showed the heavy-lift helicopter performing precise landings using advanced flight control systems.

Rather than replacing the crew, the system functions as a supervised autonomy layer that allows pilots to define key parameters such as landing zone and approach angle.

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