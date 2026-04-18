Autonomous cargo aircraft completed 120km mountain delivery in just 37 minutes

Hybrid air and rail transport enabled fresh tea delivery within 24 hours

CarryAll drone carries up to 400kg with 200km operational range

Chinese-founded aerospace company AutoFlight has carried out a 2-ton-class eVTOL transport trial moving fresh spring tea across mountainous terrain in Guizhou province.

The test used its CarryAll (V2000CG), an unmanned electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, to move freshly harvested tea between the cities of Anshun and Guiyang, roughly 120km apart.

That flight crossed rugged mountain terrain in 37 minutes, a trip that typically takes far longer by road due to winding routes and elevation changes common in the region.

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Maximum payload of 400kg

Once the aircraft delivered the tea to Guiyang, the shipment continued by high-speed rail to Shanghai, covering close to 2,000km in total distance.

The combined use of aircraft and rail allowed the tea to reach consumers within 24 hours of harvesting, offering a different way to move time-sensitive agricultural products from remote regions.

Unlike conventional cargo aircraft, the CarryAll operates without an onboard pilot, relying on autonomous flight systems to handle navigation and route execution.

The aircraft supports a maximum payload of 400kg and has a range of up to 200km, with a cruise speed of about 180km/h, making it suited to medium-distance cargo routes where roads are slow or unreliable.