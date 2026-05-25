It’s been a long time coming, and that’s putting it lightly. Numerous delays early in development and exasperated sighs of disappointment have finally culminated in a countdown – GTA 6 will arrive sometime in the near future. Or, will it? I sure hope so.

It’s a launch that has been rampant with rumors and speculation, some believable and some wildly theoretical. It’s unsurprising, really, considering players have had such a long time to think about what they want. Me included. But, although we form the mightiest of focus groups fuelled by impatience and big, beautiful dreams, it doesn’t mean Rockstar Games has to listen.

Famously, Rockstar has crafted GTA titles smothered in expansive open-worlds, freedom to explore, and interesting narratives, but how do you follow that up after 13 years? Well, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick claims, in an interview with CNBC, that they’re looking to create “the best thing anyone’s ever seen in entertainment.”

Latest Videos From

That’s an incredibly bold statement given how much expectation already surrounds the eventual release. And while they've been drip-feeding us trailers and teasers, there’s really not a lot to go on. All we can do is make wild guesses and hope that something sticks. So, here it is, the 7 features I’m desperately wishing for in GTA 6.

Gimmie, gimmie more story

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

For GTA 6, we know that we're going to have the first dual protagonists in the series, Lucia and Jason, a criminal pairing with both characters reportedly playable. Centred in Vice City in the fictional Leonida, it’s bustling city streets and big-time robberies, but how much story will we actually get?

The main story in GTA V took around 32 hours to complete. In Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar’s most ‘recent’ release (8 years ago), it was 50.5 hours of content. So, what’s next? Dare I be so greedy as to ask for more? Rockstar could give me triple digits at this point, and I'd snaffle it up.

Okay, maybe that’s a step too far. I’m definitely after a hefty story, but I’ll tell you why I’m concerned about its length. Frankly, I don’t want to see spoilers. I live an adult life now. 13 years ago, I could spend an entire day, or even a week, playing. I can’t now, even if I do write about games. But people will undoubtedly beat me through the narrative, and I don’t want to rush it. So, I’ve got more story on my wishlist.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sharing the love between modes

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Like any good sibling family rivalry, there’s always a favorite. Undoubtedly, for GTA V, it’s favorite kid is the Online mode. What’s kept it thriving and evolving over the past 13 years is the swathe of updates introducing massive narrative content like The Doomsday Heist and entirely new places like the Diamond Casino & Resort. But that’s triggered a lot of discourse amongst fans who argue that the focus on the Online mode has ultimately diminished the scope of the main single-player game. And I agree.

I don’t blame it. GTA V Online is a real moneymaker, but with Rockstar currently holding back on the price of GTA 6, I’m thinking we’re about to be making a hefty investment, and I want a return on it. Online in GTA 6 is inevitable, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. What I’m simply hoping for is a little extra something-something for the main game players to keep us ticking along. There’s nothing wrong with a little downloadable content (DLC), but please share the updates to single players as well.

Expansive interiors

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are rumors that in GTA 6, you’ll be able to enter a lot more buildings. But, like a lot of the chat around Rockstar's upcoming release, fan theories are rife. There’s even been whispers suggesting that around a massive 70% of the buildings will be fully enterable, which seems like a pretty risky statement given it was a lot smaller in GTA V.

But, as we’ve seen with Red Dead Redemption 2, there’s the possibility for a lot more scope around exploring inside interiors. So, I’d definitely hope for at least a little more of that in GTA 6. I'm not asking for 70%.

With this, I’d also welcome more options for homes, as well as wider opportunities to decorate your interior. I’m partial to a Sim, very partial in fact. So, the concept of being able to have more control over where I live and what it looks like has always been a big part of my GTA experience. A few more fully customizable properties certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Mo money, mo problems

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

In GTA V Online, a combination of running passive businesses and carrying out active missions/heists is a surefire way to build up your income. But I don’t have enough time to spend doing all of these, and I also don’t love the grindy nature of it. What I don’t mind grinding over, though, is more natural ways of bringing in cash like robbing establishments, investing that bad money, and working my way up over time. And I think making money at a steadier rate will also create a nicer balance for the entire game, stopping players from getting too rich too fast.

I think there’s a pretty good scope for this, though, considering the storyline will seemingly focus on a criminal duo in a Bonnie and Clyde situation. I’m just hoping the missions force you to think about the way you’re making money and potentially even earn you some notoriety along the way. If I’m making more money, I want to have more problems, but I don’t just want to commit to constant robberies and heists.

Let’s get physical

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With a return to Vice City, there also seems to be a lot of conversation around the return of sports, and hopefully, on my wishlist, the inclusion of ones we haven’t seen before. Or at least, making them playable. In the GTA 6 trailers, there have certainly been some hints of this, like basketball courts and stadiums lighting up the landscape, but will we be playing it, or simply watching it?

I’m keen to have more hobbies and competing in new (and old) sports around Leonida seems like the perfect downtime. I’d happily take the bowling from GTA IV back, if I could compete in a league and make some nice cash and a shiny trophy to boot. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to introduce Padel in some way. I don't even play sports games generally, but there's something about playing them in GTA 6 that makes it a hell of a lot more appealing.