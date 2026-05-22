'An unrelenting drive to make the best entertainment' — Call of Duty studio heads outline vision for 'immersive' new Modern Warfare entry
Modern Warfare is officially coming back
- Activision has revealed that the next Call of Duty game will be a Modern Warfare title
- It follows months of rumors that a Modern Warfare 4 is in the works
- The announcement comes alongside a message from the new Infinity Ward studio heads
Activision has confirmed that the next Call of Duty game will be a "definitive" new entry in the Modern Warfare series made by developer Infinity Ward.
The announcement was made over on X, where the official Infinity Ward account posted: "Yes, we are making the definitive Modern Warfare," alongside a short behind-the-scenes video with words from new studio heads Mark Grigsby and Jack O'Hara.
Yes, we are making the definitive Modern Warfare.Lock in for some stories from our new studio heads 👇https://t.co/tvto6Ab9B6 pic.twitter.com/PP9SRL1UeLMay 21, 2026
Going off the naming convention established by recent Modern Warfare games, it seems likely that it will be titled Modern Warfare 4.
Although it's good to finally have official confirmation, this isn't much of a surprise to anyone in the Call of Duty community. The news follows months of rumors that the next game would be a title in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, with leaks pointing to it being a new story set in Korea.
What is more interesting is the message from Grigsby and O'Hara that was posted shortly beforehand. It outlined the ethos shaping the upcoming game, which is described as both "visceral" and "immersive".
The post continued: "As a new chapter begins for this studio, we're focused on what defines us: passion, precision, obsession, and an unrelenting drive to make the best entertainment in the industry. Our next game is the result of that mindset.
"Determined. Bold. Relentless. Built by a team pushing every detail, every system, every moment to its limit."
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This certainly points to a more intense, grounded experience — something fans have been crying out for over the last few years.
Activision recently confirmed that this upcoming entry will not be coming to PlayStation 4 (and presumably also skip Xbox One), which would suggest that there are some big technological advancements in the works.
We'll have to wait and see what Infinity Ward has been cooking up, but so far it seems promising indeed.
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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