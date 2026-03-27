Developer Activision has revealed what's in store for the third Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 season

Major multiplayer additions include a raft of fresh maps and plenty of new weapons

It launches on April 2

Developer Activision has lifted the curtain on what's coming to multiplayer in the next season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 when it launches on April 2, and it's going to be full of glorious Black Ops nostalgia.

Five multiplayer maps will be available day one: Beacon, Abyss, Plaza, Gridlock, and Mission: Trident. First up, Beacon is a brand-new mid-size map set in a remote snowy region, centred around a freezing Guild facility dotted with shipping containers for cover and offering a mix of indoor and outdoor settings.

Abyss is a much smaller environment, taking place entirely inside a submarine. It's a long, rectangular map that looks pretty similar to the excellent Bullet map from Black Ops 6 (which was set on a speeding bullet train). It seems much more cramped than Bullet, though, with tight corridors and loads of obstacles to navigate around.

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Then there's Plaza, another mid-size map and a remaster that's returning from Black Ops 2. Like the original map it's set in a nightclub at the Colossus Resort from that game's campaign, which also appears in a ruined state in the existing Black Ops 7 map Colossus.

The throwbacks don't stop there though, with the first ever remaster of Gridlock from Black Ops 4 arriving the same day. This one follows the aftermath of an armored truck heist gone wrong on a busy Tokyo highway, and given how prominently Black Ops 7 features Japan as a setting it only makes sense to bring it over.

Rounding off the initial offering is Mission: Trident, a new 20v20 map for the massive skirmish game mode featuring a huge harbor and its surrounding warehouses.

An upgraded arsenal

(Image credit: Activision)

Season 3 Reloaded will then add even more with the spa-themed small map Onsen and a remaster of Summit. Black Ops 6's version of Hacienda is being ported over too, with some small tweaks to the vineyard's layout to accommodate Black Ops 7's enhanced movement abilities.