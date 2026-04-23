Analysts say Xbox Game Pass price cut is 'not surprising at all' since Call of Duty's addition to the service 'did not lead to a significant increase in Xbox console sales or even subscriptions'
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By Demi Williams published
It was reported that Call of Duty was a main contributor to Microsoft increasing the price of Game Pass last year
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- Analysts agree the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price cut and the removal of Call of Duty titles as day-one offerings was "not suprising"
- Circana's Mat Piscatella says the offering "did not lead to a significant increase in Xbox console sales or even subscriptions"
- Ampere Analysis's Piers Harding-Rolls says, "Microsoft was leaving a substantial amount of revenue on the table through a loss in premium sales"
Industry analysts appear to agree that Microsoft's decision to slash the price of