Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has reportedly admitted that Xbox Game Pass is "too expensive"

A leaked memo reveals that Sharma wants to evolve the service

Sharma says, "It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one"

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has admitted that the company's Game Pass subscription service has become "too expensive" for players.

That's according to a leaked memo to employees obtained and reported on by The Verge, in which Sharma said Xbox Game Pass is now too pricey for members and shared a brief plan for how she aims to change things.

"Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox. It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one," Sharma wrote.

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"Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system, which will take time to test and learn around."

Microsoft increased the price of Game Pass across all subscription tiers in October. Now, Ultimate costs $29.99 / £22.99 per month, up from $19.99 / £14.99 per month. There's also no option for a 12-month subs