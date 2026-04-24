Leak claims a new Xbox Game Pass tier called 'Starter Edition' that includes '50+ games' and more will be bundled with Discord Nitro

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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma recently teased a new Discord partnership

Discord and Xbox Game Pass partnership artwork
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • A new Xbox Game Pass tier will reportedly be tied to Discord Nitro
  • Leaks claim the "Starter Edition" tier will be offered as part of a Discord Nitro subscription
  • It will allegedly offer 50+ games, cloud gaming, and Xbox rewards

Xbox is reportedly planning to roll out a new Game Pass tier that will be bundled with a Discord Nitro subscription.

Earlier this week, after the company announced