Ex-PlayStation boss says Microsoft is 'trying so hard to will' Xbox Game Pass 'into health' and suggests 'a clarifying post mortem would do the entire industry some good'
The Xbox CEO recently said the service was "too expensive"
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- Former PlayStation exec Shawn Layden has suggested Xbox can't save Game Pass
- Layden said Xbox is "trying so hard to will this into health" despite the current issues
- This comes after a leaked memo from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma revealed plans to "evolve" the "expensive" service
Former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden has suggested Microsoft can't save Xbox Game Pass, following comments made by Xbox CEO Asha Sharma about wanting to "evolve" the service.
Earlier this week, a leaked memo to employees obtained and reported on by The Verge showed Sharma admitting that the subscription service is now too expensive for members as she outlined a brief plan for how she aims to change things, writing, "Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox. It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one.
"Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system, which will take time to test and learn around."Article continues below