Former Xbox executive Laura Fryer says the company is "making some small and smart moves to start winning back fans"

Fryer says Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's decision to rebrand the company name to all caps was one of them

She adds that "At the end of the day, if you want players and your team to care deeply, give them real ways to feel invested"

Former Microsoft Game Studios executive producer Laura Fryer thinks Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's decision to rebrand to 'XBOX' was a "smart" move.

Last month, Sharma put a simple poll on X asking fans whetherthey prefer: "Xbox" or "XBOX". The latter received the most votes, and shortly after, the name was changed across the company's social media profiles and on its websites.

According to Fryer, who spoke about the change in her new YouTube video, the move by Sharma was "smarter than it looks," despite some people probably thinking it wasn't a big deal.

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"By actually asking and then doing it, they're building real momentum and player trust," Fryer explained. "Xbox is getting people invested in what they're building. This was a total layup for Asha. It doesn't matter that much to the Xbox team if it's in all caps or not, but it matters a lot to the Xbox fans."

The former executive continued, discussing how, while it's important for studios and companies to stick to what they believe in - like Unknown Worlds Entertainment not adding weapons to Subnautica 2 at the request of fans - she believes allowing some fan input is vital.

Citing a book called Influence by Robert Cialdini, Fryer said, "When people take a small public stand like voting, they become way more invested and loyal. Path of Exile showed this in 2021 when they let players vote on a new cyclone skill effect. Thousands voted, the winner got made, and those players felt like they actually helped build the game.

"So, when fans want something small, don't hesitate. Just do it. But at the same time, you have to protect your core pillars."

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Fans Voted and XBOX Actually Listened - YouTube Watch On

Fryer said this also applies to teams within the industry, like game development, and sharing and adopting ideas is just as important. She recalls when she joined the Xbox AGT team and leadership was looking for a name for its external developer event, and when she suggested "XFest", the idea was taken on and lasted a decade.

"Every single time someone would say to me, 'I'll see you at XFest.' It really made me happy because I felt like I had actually helped shape the culture instead of just executing on someone else's vision. Xbox is applying this same mindset to players now, too."

She also praised Xbox's new Player Voice system that allows players to submit feedback, with requests already being introduced, as well as Sharma's recent goal to build a stronger Xbox in an internal memo.

"When I read this, I immediately saw someone who's thinking both about the big pillars and the small moves. Xbox isn't in a good state," Fryer said. "They have a long way to go to get back their fans and it's going to be a tough road. But she seems to understand that."

She added, "At the end of the day, if you want players and your team to care deeply, give them real ways to feel invested. tart small. Listen on the low hanging fruit. Protect what matters. And set your ego aside. You'll be amazed how fast that builds real passion and loyalty. And that's how great games and great teams are actually built.

"The Xbox team is making some small but smart moves to start winning back fans. And I can't wait to see what they do next."