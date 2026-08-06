The actors behind Resident Evil Requiem 's Leon S. Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft, Nick Apostolides and Angela Sant’Albano, will co-host the Future Games Show at Gamescom

The showcase will feature more than 40 games from AAA and indie studios

Fans can expect "exclusive gameplay reveals and brand-new trailers for some of the most exciting upcoming games"

The Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026 has found its co-hosts in Resident Evil Requiem stars Nick Apostolides and Angela Sant’Albano.

Apostolides and Sant’Albano played Leon S. Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft in the most recent Resident Evil entry, and they will reunite once more on August 26 for the Future Games Show at Gamescom, which begins at 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT / 6PM BST / 7PM CEST / 1AM CST.

"I’m thrilled to be co-hosting the Future Games Show at Gamescom alongside Angela Sant’Albano on August 26!" said Apostolides. "I can't wait to share an incredible lineup of games with fans around the world. Whether you’re into pulse-pounding horror, samurai adventures or anything in between, we’ve got first looks, exciting reveals and plenty of surprises in store. Join us for one hell of a show."

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The showcase is expected to feature more than 40 games from some of the industry's biggest AAA and indie studioes, including a behind the scenes look at Tides of Annihilation from Eclipse Glow Games, a closer look at samurai swordplay action game Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and an interview with Neon Giant for their immersive open-world game on their new immersive open world game NO LAW.

(Image credit: Future Games Show)

"I'm thrilled to be joining Nick Apostolides to co-host the Future Games Show at gamescom on 26 August," Sant’Albano said. "We’re putting the zombie-dodging to one side to bring you world premieres, exclusive gameplay reveals and brand-new trailers for some of the most exciting upcoming games. Nick and I can't wait to share it all with you - see you there!"

FGS Live From Gamescom will immediately follow the main showcase on August 26, hosted by the FGS editorial team, and feature more world premieres and exclusive trailers, as well as news and interviews from the Gamescom show floor.

To round out the event, the FGS Best Of Gamescom broadcast will kick off on August 30 and take viewers to the show floor to wrap up the best games of the event.

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You'll be able to tune in and watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026 at Twitch, YouTube, X, TikTok, Facebook, and GamesRadar+.