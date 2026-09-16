The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct airs this Sunday, September 20, at 9am PT / 12 noon ET / 5pm BST

You can catch the show live on PC Gamer, YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and many more places

It's going to be a 90-minute show with more than 10 world premieres and will feature more than 35 games

The PC Gaming show Tokyo Direct returns later this week and will feature a whole host of gaming announcements, reveals, and developer interviews.

Airing on Sunday, September 20, at 9am PT / 12 noon ET / 5pm BST / 1am JST (Monday), it will be presented by Frankie Ward.

There's a plethora of different places that you can watch the show online, with all of PC Gamer YouTube, Twitch, X, GamesRadar+, Steam, Bilibili, eCLUTCH, Ginx, ESR Network, Kuaishou, plus many more streaming the Tokyo Direct show.

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You can use the YouTube link below to set a reminder — as well as bookmark it for later, of course.

PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026 - YouTube Watch On

In terms of what we can expect to see in the show, we already know that we'll see more than 35 games from the likes of Devolver Digital, Firefly Studios, The Game Bakers, Total Mayhem Games, Veewo Games, and WuselFaktory, and many more.

There's also going to be more than 10 world premieres, a new trailer for Firefly Studios' real-time strategy game Stronghold 4, a release date reveal of Virtue and a Sledgehammer from Devolver Digital, and a deep dive into New Blood Interactive's retro survival horror game Tenebris Somnia.

You can watch the trailer below if you want a visual teaser for the show, too!

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PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026 - YouTube Watch On

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