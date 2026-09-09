The latest Nintendo Direct has concluded, and what a cracker of a show!

It delivered a huge number of titles for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 owners to look forward to, with some big new entries in major franchises like Kirby and Metroid.

There were also plenty of exciting ports, like three new Resident Evil ports, two Far Cry games, and more. Lots of existing titles also got big upgrades in the form of new Switch 2 Editions or free updates.

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There are more maps coming to Mario Kart World, for example, and Pikmin 4 is getting a comprehensive Switch 2 upgrade later today.

If you didn't manage to catch the show, you can see a bullet point list of all the announcements in the order that they happened below.

Everything announced at Nintendo Direct – 09/09/2026

Monster Hunter Wilds Nintendo Switch 2 port shown, includes all updates — launches on December 4 Ascendance expansion is also coming in 2027

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation trailer shown — launches on April 8, with pre-orders beginning later today

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later today

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Definitive Edition coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with visual upgrades and new modes — out February 25

Viral hit Meccha Chamelon is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later today

Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass DLC is adding some cute new accessories later this year

Star Fox is getting a free update with four split-screen players in battle mode, plus three new stages

Star Fox Adventures from the Nintendo GameCube is coming to Nintendo Classics later today

Some Nintendo Switch 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered footage shown — out September 29 Songs of the Past expansion also shown — coming in 2027

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Royal Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave new trailer shown — game still set to launch on September 17

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam finally gets a new trailer showing puzzle gameplay — set to have the biggest number of puzzles yet when it arrives on December 10

New Yokai Watch game revealed — Yokai Watch 2 Haunted Domain currently in development

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition version of Pikmin 4 confirmed — adds voice commands, new mode, and more when it comes out today

Onyx The Dead Grip — new horror game from Bloober Team launches as a Switch 2 exclusive next year, can only be played in handheld mode

New sizzle reel for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Stage Fright, a new spooky game from the developers of Overcooked shown — comes to Switch and Switch 2 next year

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea — the game's next paid expansion with underwater areas

Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale — a charming rhythm adventure out in 2027

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight finally releasing for Switch 2 on September 18

New Kirby Air Riders amiibo will launch on November 12

Cairn port arriving in early 2027, with demo out today

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition all coming on October 16

Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Switch 2 trailer shown — out February 12, 2027

New Nintendo Switch Sports Resort trailer showing free island exploration — Switch 2 exclusive coming October 22

New 2D Metroid title revealed — Metroid Ravenous, out January 28, 2027

Big free update with ten new courses, plus two new knockout tour routes, is coming to Mario Kart World today

Mega Man: Dual Override gameplay trailer shows off Proto Man New Mega Man and Proto Man amiibo also revealed

New RPG Eternal Anima shown — comes to Switch 2 on March 4, 2027

Danganronpa 2x2 port revealed with new 'Slayhem' mode out on January 14, 2027, for Switch and Switch 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves port is on the way in October

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection revealed with loads of games — out for Switch and Switch 2 next year

Yo-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX port revealed for Switch and Switch 2 — launches February 16, 2027

Romance Saga 3: Destinies United remake for Switch and Switch 2 also out February 16, 2027

007 First Light is actually launching at some point this year, apparently

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition coming to Switch in 2027

Far Cry Blood Dragon Classic Edition on the way too

The Crew Motorfest Switch 2 port shown in the sizzle reel

The Apothecary Diaries: The First Imperial Brother out in early 2027

House Flipper 2 out October 15

Sonic Pico Park spin dashing on to Switch and Switch 2 on November 12

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World out on December 3

Torneko's Mystery Dungeon Classic HD is available later today

Hela port launching on December 1

Criksholm The Stolen Dream is coming to Switch 2 on December 3

Stellar Blade Complete Edition shown with Bayonetta crossover costume

The Ascent Complete Edition is out in December

It Takes Two comes out on October 15 for Switch 2

Palia Nintendo Switch 2 Edition out in December

Bluey's Happy Snaps — brief bit of new footage shown

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush dropping on September 10

Fading Echo out on September 17 — demo later today

Hell is Us port shown, out October 8

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Encore Edition dropping on November 5 — pre-order today

Surprise Persona 4 Revival trailer shows off loads of new gameplay

Persona 6 logo shown on screen

The final announcement is a new Kirby game that looks almost open-world — called Kirby and the World Beyond and out in Spring 2027

VOD

You can also catch up with the video on demand (VOD) version of the stream via YouTube below.

Nintendo Direct 9.9.2026 - YouTube Watch On

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