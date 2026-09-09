Everything announced at today's Nintendo Direct — from a new 2D Metroid game to a surprise Mario Kart World update, and massive Kirby reveal
Catch up with all the big announcements here
The latest Nintendo Direct has concluded, and what a cracker of a show!
It delivered a huge number of titles for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 owners to look forward to, with some big new entries in major franchises like Kirby and Metroid.
There were also plenty of exciting ports, like three new Resident Evil ports, two Far Cry games, and more. Lots of existing titles also got big upgrades in the form of new Switch 2 Editions or free updates.
There are more maps coming to Mario Kart World, for example, and Pikmin 4 is getting a comprehensive Switch 2 upgrade later today.
If you didn't manage to catch the show, you can see a bullet point list of all the announcements in the order that they happened below.
Everything announced at Nintendo Direct – 09/09/2026
- Monster Hunter Wilds Nintendo Switch 2 port shown, includes all updates — launches on December 4
- Ascendance expansion is also coming in 2027
- Final Fantasy 7 Revelation trailer shown — launches on April 8, with pre-orders beginning later today
- Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later today
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Definitive Edition coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with visual upgrades and new modes — out February 25
- Viral hit Meccha Chamelon is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later today
- Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass DLC is adding some cute new accessories later this year
- Star Fox is getting a free update with four split-screen players in battle mode, plus three new stages
- Star Fox Adventures from the Nintendo GameCube is coming to Nintendo Classics later today
- Some Nintendo Switch 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered footage shown — out September 29
- Songs of the Past expansion also shown — coming in 2027
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Royal Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027
- Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave new trailer shown — game still set to launch on September 17
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam finally gets a new trailer showing puzzle gameplay — set to have the biggest number of puzzles yet when it arrives on December 10
- New Yokai Watch game revealed — Yokai Watch 2 Haunted Domain currently in development
- Nintendo Switch 2 Edition version of Pikmin 4 confirmed — adds voice commands, new mode, and more when it comes out today
- Onyx The Dead Grip — new horror game from Bloober Team launches as a Switch 2 exclusive next year, can only be played in handheld mode
- New sizzle reel for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Stage Fright, a new spooky game from the developers of Overcooked shown — comes to Switch and Switch 2 next year
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea — the game's next paid expansion with underwater areas
- Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale — a charming rhythm adventure out in 2027
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight finally releasing for Switch 2 on September 18
- New Kirby Air Riders amiibo will launch on November 12
- Cairn port arriving in early 2027, with demo out today
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition all coming on October 16
- Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Switch 2 trailer shown — out February 12, 2027
- New Nintendo Switch Sports Resort trailer showing free island exploration — Switch 2 exclusive coming October 22
- New 2D Metroid title revealed — Metroid Ravenous, out January 28, 2027
- Big free update with ten new courses, plus two new knockout tour routes, is coming to Mario Kart World today
- Mega Man: Dual Override gameplay trailer shows off Proto Man
- New Mega Man and Proto Man amiibo also revealed
- New RPG Eternal Anima shown — comes to Switch 2 on March 4, 2027
- Danganronpa 2x2 port revealed with new 'Slayhem' mode out on January 14, 2027, for Switch and Switch 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves port is on the way in October
- Metal Slug Ultimate Collection revealed with loads of games — out for Switch and Switch 2 next year
- Yo-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX port revealed for Switch and Switch 2 — launches February 16, 2027
- Romance Saga 3: Destinies United remake for Switch and Switch 2 also out February 16, 2027
- 007 First Light is actually launching at some point this year, apparently
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition coming to Switch in 2027
- Far Cry Blood Dragon Classic Edition on the way too
- The Crew Motorfest Switch 2 port shown in the sizzle reel
- The Apothecary Diaries: The First Imperial Brother out in early 2027
- House Flipper 2 out October 15
- Sonic Pico Park spin dashing on to Switch and Switch 2 on November 12
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World out on December 3
- Torneko's Mystery Dungeon Classic HD is available later today
- Hela port launching on December 1
- Criksholm The Stolen Dream is coming to Switch 2 on December 3
- Stellar Blade Complete Edition shown with Bayonetta crossover costume
- The Ascent Complete Edition is out in December
- It Takes Two comes out on October 15 for Switch 2
- Palia Nintendo Switch 2 Edition out in December
- Bluey's Happy Snaps — brief bit of new footage shown
- Hot Wheels Infinite Rush dropping on September 10
- Fading Echo out on September 17 — demo later today
- Hell is Us port shown, out October 8
- Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Encore Edition dropping on November 5 — pre-order today
- Surprise Persona 4 Revival trailer shows off loads of new gameplay
- Persona 6 logo shown on screen
- The final announcement is a new Kirby game that looks almost open-world — called Kirby and the World Beyond and out in Spring 2027
VOD
You can also catch up with the video on demand (VOD) version of the stream via YouTube below.
What did you think?
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.