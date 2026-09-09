The Ninja Crispi DualZone is an air fryer designed to cook two foods at once

It has two glass containers that you can take from fridge or freezer to table

It's on sale in the UK today (September 9) for £299.99

Ninja has launched another version of the Crispi glass air fryer — this time with a pair of cooking zones so you can prepare two different foods at once, and time them to finish at the same time so your meal is ready to serve with no effort on your part.

Like the original portable Ninja Crispi and the family-sized Ninja Crispi Pro, the Ninja Crispi DualZone Air Fryer has non-toxic glass dishes with resealable lids, which you can use to store, cook, and serve food without any mess. The two CleanCrisp containers have a capacity of 3.8 litres each, and are thermal shock-resistant so you can start cooking your food direct from the freezer, and immediately place the dishes on cold stone work surfaces once your meal is ready.

Like the Ninja Crispi Pro, the Crispi DualZone has eight cooking modes (Air Fry, Bake, Max Crisp, Roast, Dehydrate, Re-crisp, Keep Warm, and Prove), and the twin cooking zones mean you can use two different settings at once.

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Once you're done, the glass containers, crisper plates, and lids are all dishwasher-safe, unlike conventional air fryer baskets, which require careful hand-washing to avoid damaging their non-stick coating.

The Ninja Crispi Dual Zone air fryer is available to buy now direct from SharkNinja for £299.99 in the UK, and comes in three colours: Cyberspace (dark blue), Bone (off-white), and Rose Quartz (pastel pink). We'll be putting it to the test soon to see how it compares with traditional dual-zone air fryers, and the rest of the Ninja Crispi range.

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