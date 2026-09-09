Audio-Technica just launched its first wireless open-back headphones with an affordable price-tag and 'noise reduction', and I must try them
Meet the refreshingly affordable Audio-Technica ATH-AL5NC
- Audio-Technica knows what it's doing with open-back headphones
- However, this is the company's first ever wireless open-back offering
- …and also, they feature active 'noise reduction'
All it takes is a quick glance at our Audio-Technica ATH-ADX700 review to know that Audio-Technica knows precisely how to make a great set of open-backed headphones.
That said, this is the first time the company is cutting the wire, when it comes to delivering such audio architecture. Today, (September 9), the company is expanding its open-back headphone line-up with the new ATH-AL5NC, its first ever wireless open-back headphones.
At their core are specially designed 53mm drivers, promising "detailed, expansive sound", while the open housings should improve airflow and reduce heat around the ears, if your closed-back cans often feel a little toasty.
Tipping the scales at 240g (for reference, the Sony WH-1000XM6 weigh 254g), they’re light too. Longer listening sessions at home should be comfortable, whether listening to your hi-res music, working or, as suggested by A-T, gaming.
And here's a new duo in this space: despite their open-back design, the ATH-AL5NC also feature Sound Leakage Reduction, helping to reduce the amount of sound escaping into those shared spaces (the London Underground carriages spring to mind), alongside "noise reduction" (available in wireless and wired modes) to minimize everyday background distractions.
Audio-Technica ATH-AL5NC: key specs and features
Want the cold, hard specs? Of course you do. Other key features include up to 75 hours of battery life, or 50 hours with noise reduction enabled (so it is an active technology, involving the creation of antiphase to counteract noise), plus up to eight hours of playback from a 15-minute quick charge.
You also get 24-bit/96 kHz high-resolution audio, LDAC support, multipoint connectivity for staying connected to two Bluetooth devices at once, a low-latency mode for gaming and video and an integrated microphone for calls and meetings. And those last four perks are not features you'll regularly find among audiophile-grade open-back headphones, or even the best wired headphones generally.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Customisable EQ and Soundscape modes are also available through the A-T Connect app and (of course) you get optional wired listening, with a bundled 1.2m cable featuring an in-line mic.
Something for our best noise-cancelling headphones buying guide? Not so fast; "noise isolation" is perhaps not quite the same as "noise cancellation", despite the 'NC' used in A-T's naming structure. Although the company hasn't expanded on this, adding true ANC in a set of headphones that are open through the ear cups (with perforated grilles to let sounds to move directly through their driver housings) really would be a feat of engineering.
The Audio-Technica ATH-AL5NC are available from today (September 9), priced at a refreshingly reasonable £219, which is around $299 or AU$410.
How good are they for this money? We're working on getting our hands on a set. As soon as we know, so shall you.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best noise cancelling headphones
1. Best overall:
Sony WH-1000XM6
2. Best mid-range:
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
3. Best under $100/£100:
1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51
4. Best under $60/£50:
Soundcore Q30
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.