Sonos just announced two new big pieces of hardware to its lineup: a Sonos Beam Ultra soundbar and some Sonos Ace Ultra headphones. And while they both sound like solid upgrades to the manufacturer's top-tier audio tech, you'll have to pay a premium for both products.

Luckily, though, as part of this year's Labor Day sales, several pieces of existing Sonos audio equipment are on offer at Best Buy — including the current Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar and the original Sonos Ace headphones.

• Shop all Sonos deals at Best Buy

Firstly, let's start with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at Best Buy for $369 (was $499). We still rate the four-star soundbar as an excellent compact choice that's a smart buy if you need a simple upgrade to underwhelming built-in TV speakers. It offers an impressively wide soundstage in such a small package and requires minimal fuss to get it all hooked up.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Ace at Best Buy for $299 are a much more tempting buy following this $100 discount. We still liked them enough to award them four stars in our review, but only as a top choice if you're exclusively using them to watch movies.

One thing of note: the new model will have better integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem, so if that's important to you, it may be worth waiting for the new model. Just be aware, though, that they will cost up to $449 at launch, so considerably more expensive than this original version.

There are a couple of other Sonos speakers and soundbars on sale for Labor Day, so do check out all of the deals below.

4 best Sonos deals at Best Buy

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is an older model, but this considerable discount drops it to its lowest price outside of Black Friday. Even with its age, it's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar that also drops the subwoofer for another space-saving measure. It offers easy integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem if you want a larger home theater system, and Dolby Atmos support provides a more immersive experience when watching movies or sports. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, so it's a good choice if you need an all-in-one soundbar for multiple uses.

Sonos Arc Ultra: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy The biggest, best and most powerful soundbar Sonos has ever made just got a $100 discount at Best Buy. As you can read in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, we think it's the best all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy, with strong, detailed and clear audio quality. We did think that a lack of some features, such as HDMI passthrough and DTS-HD support, was a little disappointing. However, the Sonos Arc Ultra offers just about the best home cinematic experience you can buy in a single package — if you're willing to pay the premium price.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The Sonos Ace Headphones deliver powerful, clear, and cinematic sound with excellent Dolby Atmos support, making them fantastic for watching movies, TV shows, or sports, without disturbing the whole house. You get wired or wireless hi-res audio and excellent connectivity options with Sonos soundbars to make it easy to switch between your TV and headphone audio — even if the integration isn't as complete as we'd have liked. And while not the best for music, they're still a solid choice, with up to 30 hours of battery life and a comfortable fit.