Skip the new Sonos hardware — these excellent older soundbars and headphones are now up to 20% off
Save up to $200 on the Arc Ultra, Beam (Gen 2), and Ace
Sonos just announced two new big pieces of hardware to its lineup: a Sonos Beam Ultra soundbar and some Sonos Ace Ultra headphones. And while they both sound like solid upgrades to the manufacturer's top-tier audio tech, you'll have to pay a premium for both products.
Luckily, though, as part of this year's Labor Day sales, several pieces of existing Sonos audio equipment are on offer at Best Buy — including the current Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar and the original Sonos Ace headphones.
• Shop all Sonos deals at Best Buy
Firstly, let's start with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at Best Buy for $369 (was $499). We still rate the four-star soundbar as an excellent compact choice that's a smart buy if you need a simple upgrade to underwhelming built-in TV speakers. It offers an impressively wide soundstage in such a small package and requires minimal fuss to get it all hooked up.
Meanwhile, the Sonos Ace at Best Buy for $299 are a much more tempting buy following this $100 discount. We still liked them enough to award them four stars in our review, but only as a top choice if you're exclusively using them to watch movies.
One thing of note: the new model will have better integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem, so if that's important to you, it may be worth waiting for the new model. Just be aware, though, that they will cost up to $449 at launch, so considerably more expensive than this original version.
There are a couple of other Sonos speakers and soundbars on sale for Labor Day, so do check out all of the deals below.
4 best Sonos deals at Best Buy
This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is an older model, but this considerable discount drops it to its lowest price outside of Black Friday. Even with its age, it's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar that also drops the subwoofer for another space-saving measure. It offers easy integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem if you want a larger home theater system, and Dolby Atmos support provides a more immersive experience when watching movies or sports. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, so it's a good choice if you need an all-in-one soundbar for multiple uses.
The biggest, best and most powerful soundbar Sonos has ever made just got a $100 discount at Best Buy. As you can read in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, we think it's the best all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy, with strong, detailed and clear audio quality. We did think that a lack of some features, such as HDMI passthrough and DTS-HD support, was a little disappointing. However, the Sonos Arc Ultra offers just about the best home cinematic experience you can buy in a single package — if you're willing to pay the premium price.
The Sonos Ace Headphones deliver powerful, clear, and cinematic sound with excellent Dolby Atmos support, making them fantastic for watching movies, TV shows, or sports, without disturbing the whole house. You get wired or wireless hi-res audio and excellent connectivity options with Sonos soundbars to make it easy to switch between your TV and headphone audio — even if the integration isn't as complete as we'd have liked. And while not the best for music, they're still a solid choice, with up to 30 hours of battery life and a comfortable fit.
This imposing Sonos Era 300 has been $40 cheaper in the past, but it's still a good price for a Dolby Atmos-powered speaker that offers wide and expansive full-room audio. It's clearly one for the most enthusiastic audiophiles. but it does boast an impressive soundscape, as we found in our Sonos Era 300 review. It's one that's worth the investment at this deal price if you want the best-of-the-best, but most will be happy with the cheaper and greater value Era 100 above for more general use.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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