TCL's new Dolby Atmos soundbars are a stone-cold bargain — get 5.1-channel surround with wireless rear speakers for under $250

TCL announces two new soundbars with AI room calibration, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

The TCL S-Class S60K is a 3.1 soundbar and sub combo; the TCL S-Class S65K is a 5.1 system with rear surrounds

They launch with discounts, so the S60K is $179, the S65K is $249

TCL has launched two new Dolby Atmos soundbars that share some key features with TCL's premium Q-Class soundbars, but they cost considerably less.

The new S-Class soundbars come in two models: the TCL S-Class S60K, which is a 3.1-channel soundbar-and-sub system designed for smaller spaces and suitable for TVs of 43 inches up; and the TCL S-Class S65K, which is a 5.1 system with soundbar, subwoofer, and wireless rear satellite speakers, and is recommended for TVs of 50 inches or more.

The S60K is currently available with a launch discount that takes the price from an MSRP of $299.99 to just $179.99. That could make it among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for price-conscious customers. The S65K launches at $249.99 instead of the $399.99 MSRP.

Save on TCL's all-new soundbars

Save 40% TCL S-Class S60K: was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The smaller S60K soundbar delivers all the advanced features of its bigger sibling, but it's a 3.1 system without satellite speakers, designed for smaller spaces. Also like its big brother, the S60K is currently available at a much lower price than the claimed MSRP, taking it well below the $200 mark. That's not a lot of cash for an Atmos system. Also at Best Buy: TCL S-Series S60K for $179

TCL S-65K and S60K soundbars: key features

These soundbars aren't basic: they feature tech previously only available in TCL's high-end models, and have a very impressive specification for the price.

Both S-Class soundbars feature Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, TCL's 'Ray Danz III' sound widening processing, AI-powered room calibration, dedicated dual-driver center channels, and dialog enhancement options. The wireless subwoofers feature Bass Wave Guide technology for clear but deep bass.

The two soundbars connect via HDMI eARC, and they have Bluetooth 5.3, app control, and promise over-the-air software updates.

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