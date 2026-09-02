AdGuard makes its open-source stealth VPN protocol native to macOS with one-click setup

AdGuard's TrustTunnel is now available as a native macOS app

The protocol camouflages VPN traffic as standard HTTPS web browsing

A new feature allows users to resolve connection problems much faster

For those looking to secure their online privacy in regions with heavy digital censorship, choosing the best VPN is crucial. However, the most advanced anti-censorship tools often require technical know-how that can alienate everyday users. AdGuard is changing that dynamic for Apple users with a major update to its custom stealth VPN protocol.

AdGuard’s open-source VPN protocol, TrustTunnel, has officially launched a native macOS client. Previously restricted to those comfortable tinkering in the command line, the protocol is now easily accessible to anyone via the Mac App Store.

"Let’s be honest: not everyone gets excited about opening Terminal," the TrustTunnel development team admitted in the version 1.2 release notes on GitHub. "Until now, that’s exactly what macOS users had to do to use TrustTunnel. With version 1.2, those days are over."

The update means Mac users no longer need complex terminal commands or extra setups to run a self-hosted VPN server. By giving the protocol a simple, native graphical interface (GUI), AdGuard is bringing highly effective network-bypassing technology to the everyday consumer, effectively removing the usual steep learning curve.

AdGuard — Free and Paid options

AdGuard VPN is a secure and capable VPN that uses an open-source proprietary stealth protocol to evade blocks and advanced security features like post-quantum encryption. It offers a free VPN service capped at 3 GB per month. For unlimited access, plans start from the equivalent of a $2.99 monthly fee and are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Blending in with the crowd

TrustTunnel's primary selling point is its ability to bypass deep packet inspection (DPI). This is the aggressive monitoring method that restrictive networks, from strict university campus Wi-Fi to oppressive regime firewalls, use to identify and block traditional VPN traffic.

It achieves this stealth by routing connections through TLS with HTTP/2 or HTTP/3 protocols. To an outside observer or a network administrator monitoring the firewall, a TrustTunnel VPN connection simply looks like ordinary, harmless HTTPS web browsing. Because it seamlessly blends in with everyday internet traffic, it becomes incredibly difficult to detect, throttle, or block.

This advanced stealth functionality is now paired with the standard quality-of-life features that macOS users expect. The new client includes a handy menu bar status icon for checking connections at a glance, an automatic launch setting when macOS starts up, and an auto-connect feature that activates the moment the application opens.

(Image credit: Future)

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Troubleshooting made easy

Alongside the shiny new interface, the 1.2 update brings practical under-the-hood improvements across all platforms. Chief among them is a new "Export logs" option conveniently located in the app's settings menu.

Previously, diagnosing a failed connection or a sudden drop in server performance meant manually digging through hidden files. Now, users can export diagnostic logs in just a few clicks, streamlining the process of sharing critical error information with AdGuard's support or development teams.

To further reduce confusion, the developers also renamed the "Query log" to "Connection log," clarifying exactly what data users are looking at when troubleshooting their self-hosted servers.

This Mac App Store release continues AdGuard's broader push to make its privacy tools more accessible across all operating systems. It follows similar consumer-friendly moves, such as bringing the AdGuard VPN to the Microsoft Store, launching a dedicated iPhone app, and offering a simplified desktop client for Apple users.

By bringing TrustTunnel out of the Terminal and into the Mac App Store, AdGuard ensures that advanced stealth VPN technology is no longer strictly reserved for power users.

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