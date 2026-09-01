NordVPN's antivirus tool blocks 94% of phishing sites in latest independent test

NordVPN blocked 94% of malicious URLs in latest AV-Comparatives test

The provider's next-gen antivirus registered zero false positives

NordVPN ranked third overall, behind Avast and Norton antivirus tools

If you're hunting for the best VPN to secure your digital life, a provider's ability to evolve beyond basic encryption is rapidly becoming a critical deciding factor. Case in point: NordVPN has just proven its security chops yet again, not just as a privacy tool, but as a formidable shield against targeted cyber threats.

According to the newly released AV-Comparatives' 2026 Q3 Anti-Phishing Comparative Test, NordVPN's next-gen antivirus achieved a highly impressive 94% phishing detection rate.

This isn't an isolated victory. The provider has a history of strong showings in independent evaluations. Back in June 2024, it became the first VPN provider to earn the AV-Comparatives anti-phishing protection badge, a strict certification that requires at least an 85% block rate with zero false alarms on legitimate banking and related sites.

NordVPN – the best VPN overall

NordVPN came out on top in our 2026 round of VPN tests. We think it's the best VPN for most people. We’re confident that virtually anyone can sign up for NordVPN and get what they need from it. It’s easy to use, very secure, fast enough for gaming, and offers flawless streaming service unblocking. Subscriptions start from $3.49 per month, and you can try it out risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

'A second pair of eyes' against scammers

Conducted between August 12 and 22, the rigorous independent evaluation pitted the security tool against 250 active phishing URLs.

Crucially, AV-Comparatives also tested the software against 250 legitimate URLs to check for false alarms. NordVPN registered exactly zero false positives, accurately distinguishing between safe websites and malicious traps every single time.

A 94% phishing detection rate and no false positives ultimately ranked NordVPN third among all tested security products, only behind Avast One Free Antivirus and Norton Antivirus Plus.

So, what does this mean for the average user?

Phishing attacks, where cybercriminals use deceptive emails, texts, or fake websites to steal login credentials and financial data, are growing increasingly sophisticated. Having an automated safety net working in the background can save you from a momentary lapse in judgment.

Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN, describes the provider's next-gen antivirus as having "a second pair of eyes."

"Anybody might slip up eventually, and when you do click on something you shouldn't, that's where we step in. Results like this are what we work for, because our users deserve protection they can count on," Virbickas added.

This latest 94% success rate continues a trend of robust independent test results. Previously, NordVPN has secured a 96% phishing block rate and a 92% block rate in similar independent testing, while also consistently outpacing competitors in speed and malware protection.

(Image credit: Future)

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Beyond basic VPN protection

Over the last few years, NordVPN has actively rebranded as an all-in-one app for next-generation protection, stepping far beyond the traditional bounds of IP masking.

Available on its Complete subscription tier, the next-gen antivirus — previously known as NordVPN Threat Protection Pro —runs seamlessly alongside its standard VPN tunnel to block trackers, intrusive ads, and malicious sites in real-time.

However, while software can block 94% of threats, human awareness remains your best defense against the remaining 6%. Cybersecurity experts continually advise practicing strong digital hygiene to avoid falling victim to online scams.

Always scrutinize URLs for suspicious prefixes or typos that indicate a spoofed domain, and verify that the site uses the secure HTTPS protocol rather than just HTTP.

Additionally, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) ensures that even if a phishing site manages to steal your password, hackers still cannot access your accounts without the secondary code sent to your device.

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