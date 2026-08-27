Obscura VPN lands on Windows, bringing its next, gen privacy to PC users

Obscura VPN releases a native app for Windows 10 and Windows 11

The simultaneous device limit has been upgraded from three to five

New and existing users can grab a 25% discount using a special code

Finding the best Windows VPN is getting more exciting as emerging privacy provider Obscura VPN officially expands its reach to desktop PCs, rolling out a fully native app for Windows 10 and 11.

The move brings Obscura VPN's unique approach to digital privacy — which includes a two-party relay architecture and QUIC obfuscation — straight to the world's most popular desktop operating system. It marks a massive step forward for the service, making its modern privacy infrastructure accessible to a much wider demographic.

To sweeten the deal, Obscura is treating the launch as a milestone to reward its entire user base. The provider is bumping its simultaneous connection limit from three to five devices. This means you can now secure your smartphone, tablet, and desktop without having to manually log out of active sessions to free up slots.

Alongside the free device bump, Obscura is celebrating its desktop debut with a launch promotion. It is offering a 25% discount to users who apply the promo code WINDOWS26 at checkout.

For those outside the Microsoft ecosystem, the developer has confirmed that a native Linux application is also in the pipeline, complete with an active waitlist for early access.

(Image credit: Future)

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Why the Windows launch matters

Launched only as a Mac VPN when it entered the market in February 2025, Obscura then expanded to mobile platforms — first on iOS, then landing on Google Play and Obtainum for Android users.

That left desktop fans eagerly waiting for a native solution. "Windows was our most requested platform," Carl Dong, founder of Obscura, told TechRadar.

"Today we’re delivering it, a fully native app included with every subscription, and we're raising everyone’s device limit from 3 to 5, free," he added.

The decision to support both Windows 10 and 11 is a deliberate nod to accessibility. According to Obscura, roughly a third of all Windows users remain on the older operating system, with the provider noting that "privacy tools shouldn’t require a new PC."

What makes Obscura VPN different?

(Image credit: Obscura VPN)

If you are unfamiliar with the provider, Obscura VPN promises to set the standard for the next generation of VPNs. Instead of the traditional single-server approach used by most legacy services, Obscura routes your web traffic through a dual-relay system.

This means that your IP address is kept completely separate from the websites you visit. The first server knows who you are but not where you're going, while the second server knows where you're going but not who you are. As a result, not even Obscura can tie your internet traffic back to your personal identity.

The service also employs advanced QUIC obfuscation to mask your VPN traffic, making it incredibly difficult for network administrators or strict internet censors to detect and block your connection.

Proving that it stands by these robust privacy claims, Obscura VPN just aced its first independent audit, which confirmed that its underlying infrastructure is secure and that its strict zero-logs policy holds up to real-world scrutiny.

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