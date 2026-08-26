‘Surprise and Shine’ — Apple reveals when to tune into its September event and teases what’s coming — here’s what to expect and how we might finally meet a folding iPhone

You can officially mark your calendars for September 9, 2026, as Apple has just made its annual September event official by sending out invitations with the tagline "Surprise and shine," announcing the Special Event.

In true Apple time, the September 9 event kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (3am September 10 AEST) and will be livestreamed at Apple Park, specifically in the Steve Jobs Theater. We’re fully expecting the Cupertino-based tech giant to stick with a virtual format, though, for the keynote itself, and if you didn’t score an invite, fear not, as it’ll be livestreamed to the world, and our expert team here at TechRadar will be breaking it all down in real time.

“Surprise and shine” doesn’t just stand as the annual event where we expect Apple to unveil its next generation of iPhones, Apple Watches, and a few other devices, but it arrives eight days after John Ternus steps into the role of CEO. Our bet is that he still kicks off the show with a ‘Good Morning,’ and who knows, Tim Cook might still make an appearance.

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Surprise and shine! It’s almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/SLkIcNmLwPAugust 26, 2026

The rumored hardware list is long for September 9, and all eyes are pointing to Apple entering the folding phone market with what will likely be called the iPhone Ultra. A device that’s purported to be similar in overall size and shape to the most recent Galaxy Z Fold 8, and that might make the foldable phone category a bit more mainstream with some Apple touches.

That won’t be the only iPhone, though, as the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are expected, but don’t hold out hope for a standard iPhone 18 or second-generation iPhone Air. According to the rumor mill, the focus will be on the Pros, with the follow-up to the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air arriving later. You can expect a next-gen Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 12, and we might see a new HomePod Mini and a long-awaited update to the Apple TV.

What does the ‘Surprise and shine” invite tell us?

(Image credit: Apple)

After months of rumors, our eyes now turn to examining every part of the invite for 'Surprise and shine." For one, it's on a bright blue background that somewhat resembles the skies over Apple Park, but the center features an Apple logo with colorful flare and blur around it.

There also appears to be a circle flowing from it, which might hint at the venue, the Steve Jobs Theater, the circular Apple Park Ring, or how the new Siri AI ebbs and flows.

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Potentially, the middle of the Apple logo shows a vertical line, which could hint at the folding iPhone. Though your guess is as good as ours at the moment.

The best news? Apple is promising us a surprise, and that's something we can all get excited about.

What can we expect at the event?

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

For starters, it will be John Ternus' first special event as Apple's CEO, and it arrives at an interesting time, with a ton of hardware expected. And just weeks before the event, Apple unveiled its next-generation M6 and M5 Ultra chips and refreshed both the Mac mini and Mac Studio. Might it have been to get some of the devices out of the way for a packed September event?

It could very well be, as we're expecting the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the foldable iPhone – likely named iPhone Ultra –, the Apple Watch Series 12, and Apple Watch Ultra 4. There are also chances for new AirPods, though it'll likely be the next-generation entry-level — AirPods 5 and AirPods 5 with ANC, replacing the duo of AirPods 4 — and not the recently leaked AirPods Pro with Cameras, as recent reporting suggests those won't be due out until 2027.

Then there's also a rumored refresh of the HomePod mini and the Apple TV 4K — the streaming box that connects to the TV, not the Apple TV streaming service, though it does run on this device — that's been rumored for quite some time, and was theoretically waiting on Siri AI to be released to power some new features.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Considering that Siri AI will release this Fall, likely in the back half of September, as a beta for consumers with a waitlist at first as part of the generally available iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 Tahoe, watchOS 27, and tvOS 27, there is a good chance that Apple will debut these next-generation home products. It's also likely a necessary stepping stone before we get the reported Home Screen device with a robotic arm. Still, even more importantly, Siri AI needs a spot in the home rather than just on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Both the next-gen HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K are reportedly on Apple's roadmap for 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman; alongside that AirPods Pro leak, several other products were mentioned, including a new Siri Remote for the Apple TV.

It's likely, though, that the iPhone Ultra will be the big reveal — and potentially the first one more thing in the Ternus era at Apple — alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.

The only other question mark as we roll into September is the next Beats product: over-ear headphones likely to be named Beats 360, according to recent leaks. Considering product pages were up, and Beats has coyly seeded some units to superstar athletes, it feels like a reveal could be coming in the next few weeks. It's unlikely we'd see these at Apple's September event, as Beats rarely gets time during the keynotes, but anything is possible. These might be released around the same time these new products formally debut.

(Image credit: Apple)

The good news on all fronts is that we don't have much longer to wait — with Apple invites out for the 'Surprise and Shine' September 9, 2026 event and even some visual teasers out and about, we're just 14 days away from the next special event.

TechRadar will be on the ground, myself included, as well as our Editor-at-Large Lance Ulanoff, and our team of experts will be working around the clock to break it all down come September 9 and in the days after, but most importantly, come back that day to join in the festivities for our live blog featuring real-time reporting. And before then, vote in the poll below to let us know what you're most excited for Apple to reveal.

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