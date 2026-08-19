Current iPhones could fall in value by 30% once new models launch

As such, owners should sell them now if they're planning to upgrade soon

You may be able to lock in a price now but keep using your phone until the iPhone 18 series lands

If you have an iPhone and are planning to upgrade soon, then it’s worth selling your current handset now rather than waiting until the iPhone 18 series lands — even if you’re hoping to purchase one of these upcoming phones.

This is according to Sam Wilson, Director at Gadget GoGo — a site that buys and sells refurbished tech — who claims that pre-owned prices drop dramatically once new models launch, with prices potentially dropping by up to 30% in a matter of weeks.

The issue is biggest with high-end models, as Wilson explains that “if you’ve got a Pro or Pro Max, waiting until after the launch can be particularly costly. We can see values fall by £150 to £300 in a matter of weeks, so selling slightly earlier can make a significant difference to what you get back.”

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But even cheaper and older iPhone models can see their prices fall noticeably once this year's models launch, and while prices typically plummet after the launch, data from previous years suggests a steep fall in value can start already. So, whatever iPhone you have, it’s worth selling it now if you’re planning to get rid of it soon.

Lock in that price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max could soon lose a lot of value (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Of course, selling now can present a problem if the phone you want to upgrade to isn’t out yet, but as Wilson explains, you should "start the selling process now, even if you plan to upgrade in September. A lot of buyback services allow you to lock in a price today but keep using your phone for a few more weeks."

And this phenomenon isn’t exclusive to iPhones — other brands reportedly see pre-owned prices fall once new models launch too. So if you have a Samsung Galaxy S26, for example, you might want to sell it before the Samsung Galaxy S27 comes out.

But Samsung’s next flagship phone isn’t expected for a while, whereas new iPhones — likely including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra — will probably launch in early to mid-September, giving you less than 30 days before your current handset’s value could fall substantially. Don't say we didn't warn you!

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