Swedish homeware titan IKEA has joined forces with Xbox to create what might be the perfect gaming collection. The YXSTABY range is quirky and playful, but doesn't forget the practical considerations of gamer furniture. Many of the pieces are on castors so they can be wheeled into place when needed and tucked away when not, and plenty have hidden pockets, slings and compartments to stash your gaming gear neatly.

If you'd rather make a feature of your kit, the wall-mountable, mirrored display boxes will show your controllers off from every angle. I'm a particular fan of the storage unit that doubles as a side table — again on castors for easy wheeling. You can slide the casing to reveal your gaming gear or hide it away.

To create the collection, the designers drew inspiration from the Xbox controller. The D-pad features in a lap cushion and on a decorative platter, and — less subtly — the thumbstick has been transformed into a stool. (TechRadar's James Pickard had a chance to sit on one when the collection was unveiled at Gamescom and insists that despite being completely absurd, it's "more comfortable than it looks".)

The YXSTABY range is finally available to buy today — scroll down to check out the full collection.

US: YXSTABY collection

UK: YXSTABY collection

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