The new IKEA x Xbox collection is the talk of Gamescom, and while its absurd thumbstick stool and D-pad cushion might be head-turners, if it's affordable and actually useful gaming kit you're after, then I'd suggest looking at the existing IKEA range. The Swedish homeware titan already makes dozens of gaming-friendly products, including affordable furniture, clever storage solutions and quirky accessories.

I've rounded up my favorites below. I'm a big fan of the Malomrade desk with its built-in monitor arms, straps to stash your peripherals neatly on display, and sit-stand functionality to keep your back happy. In terms of functional storage, standouts are the Brannboll basket with its hinged arms that can turn into a stand or a handle, and the shelving unit from the same range, which has spots for all your kit and can be wheeled to exactly where it's needed.

Scroll down for more excellent gaming gear to tide you over until the official Xbox range drops at the start of October.

IKEA gaming gear — US

Jump straight to the UK range

IKEA gaming gear — UK

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.