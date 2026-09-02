It's been a long search for a new gaming chair that suits my sedentary working lifestyle, especially when diving into those long hours of gaming sessions. There are plenty of options on the market, but it's not exactly easy to pinpoint one that's ideal for comfort.

I've been fortunate enough to get my hands on AutoFull's M6 Ultra+ 2.0 gaming chair, and without any doubt, it's easily among the best gaming chairs I've used and is my personal favorite.

It's a feature-rich chair with several options for relaxation, such as shiatsu back (specifically lumbar) massaging capabilities, a 3D ergocloud headrest and footrest, 360-degree adjustable armrests, leg massage (via vibration), and most importantly, cooling and heating.

The latter comes in handy for both hot and cold seasons; yes, the ventilation for cooling could be a lot better, but it's designed to stop your backside from getting too warm on those hot summer days — and does a fairly decent job.

(Image credit: AutoFull)

Today's best AutoFull M6 Ultra+ 2.0 gaming chair Labor Day deal

Save 20% ($200.01) AutoFull M6 Ultra+ 2.0: was $999.99 now $799.98 at autofull.com The AutoFull M6 Ultra+ 2.0 is one of the best gaming chairs money can buy, addressing every comfort concern you can think of. With the chair's ultra-soft leather design, its active cooling and heating functions, shiatsu massaging, dynamic lumbar support, and 360-degree adjustable arms, you can't get any better than this.

With summer coming to an end, the Ultra+ 2.0's heating is what matters most, and I can promise it does a fantastic job of keeping you warm (and pretty quickly too). Perhaps its leather design is what helps speed up that process, but a word of warning: if you're looking to upgrade from a mesh chair as I did, you're going to feel a significant change in temperature sitting at your desk, even when you're not using the Ultra+ 2.0's heating function.

The AutoFull M6 Ultra+ 2.0 gaming chair is available on AutoFull's online store for $799.98 ( was $999.99 ), with a big 20% discount making it more affordable in a Labor Day sale.

It certainly isn't the perfect gaming chair, and frankly, I don't think such a thing exists. I'd appreciate it if AutoFull had used a comfier legrest, with a faux fur design, and if the cooling ventilation was a little stronger, but otherwise, I have no complaints.

It's hard to see any other chair I'd opt for as a replacement, and while it's a fairly expensive option, I wouldn't think twice about taking advantage of its current Labor Day deal.

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales