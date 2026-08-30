The 2026 Lowe's Labor Day sale is live, and it's arrived at the right time. The retailer has seasonal deals for the upcoming fall and football season, plus discounts on its popular Halloween decor. You can also save up to 45% on major appliances, patio furniture, tools, grills, and so much more, making it your one-stop shop for Labor Day.



• Shop Lowe's official Labor Day sale



As TechRadar's deals editor, I'm breaking down everything I'm adding to my cart from Lowe's Labor Day sale and highlighting the retailer's top deals. If you're looking forward to fall, Lowe's has discounts on best-selling leaf blowers, like this highly rated Kobalt Handheld Leaf Blower Kit, that's currently in my shopping cart, for just $99.



If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor space to watch football, Lowe's has record-low prices on patio furniture and grills, like these outdoor string lights for just $29.98, and if you're tailgating, I have my eye on this 12-ft x 12ft pop-up canopy for $179.



Below, I've listed links to Lowe's most popular sale categories, followed by the top deals on appliances, patio furniture, outdoor power tools, and more. Keep in mind that today's offers are a part of Lowe's official Labor Day sale, which means you won't find better prices on Labor Day proper (September 7).

Today's 7 best Lowe's Labor Day deals

Lowe's Labor Day sale: save up to 45% off major appliances

Appliances are one of the most popular categories during Labor Day, and Lowe's is offering up to 35% in savings on best-selling major appliances. You can save on refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool, plus an additional $100 off laundry pairs. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's Labor Day sale: up to 50% off patio furniture and accessories.

The best deals at Lowe's Labor Day sale are on patio furniture. You can find summer clearance prices, with up to 50% off best-selling patio furniture, including dining tables, lounge chairs, umbrellas, rugs, and decor, with prices starting at just $19.98. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's Labor Day sale: Halloween indoor and outdoor decor from $21.99.

Halloween is just around the corner, and Home Depot has some of the best decorations. You can score deals on indoor and outdoor decor, including popular inflatables and animatronics. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's Labor Day sale: save up to $200 on grills

The Lowe's Labor Day sale is a great time to score record-low prices on grills, and Lowe's offers up to 35% off its best-selling grills and accessories, starting at just $11.99. The retailer also offers discounts on grilling accessories, including covers, cleaning sets, and cooking tools. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's Labor Day sale: up to 40% off select bathroom products

If you're looking to update your bathroom, Lowe's is currently offering huge savings on everything you could need. You can find deals on bathroom vanities, mirrors, faucets and shower heads, bathtubs, shower doors, toilets, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's Labor Day sale: lawnmowers and outdoor power tools from $99

No Lowe's holiday sale is complete without an outdoor tools section, and, as you'd expect, today's Labor Day sale has quite a few options. You can save on lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and a wide range of associated accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's Labor Day sale: save up to 40% on tools and accessories

Lowe's has one of the largest online selections of tools, and you can save up to $150 from brands like Dewalt, Craftsman, and Black and Decker. Today's sale is a great opportunity to stock up on best-selling tools and handy accessories to prepare for the upcoming fall season. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales