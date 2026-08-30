What is the release date for Reacher season 4 episode 6 on Prime Video?
The consistent slip-ups are getting costly
Oh Reacher (Alan Ritchson)... what have you done? A key part of the Prime Video show is when our hero falls for the chosen girl of each season... but in Reacher season 4, that comes at a huge price.
Without giving too much away, let's just say that Reacher's current love interest Lila (Agnez Mo) hasn't been incredibly truthful about who she really is. Considering that a major CIA cover-up is in the process of being debunked, this is far from good news.
But surely this is nothing Reacher can't handle, right? And more to the point... when does Reacher season 4 episode 6 arrive on Prime Video?
What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episode 6 on Prime Video?
We're expecting episode 6 of Reacher season 4 to be available on September 2 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.
Internationally, look out for the below times:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?
After its three-episode premiere, new installments of Reacher season 4 episodes will air on a weekly basis. That gives us the following release schedule:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: out now
- Episode 5: out now
- Episode 6: September 2
- Episode 7: September 9
- Episode 8: September 16
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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