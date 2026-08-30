Oh Reacher (Alan Ritchson)... what have you done? A key part of the Prime Video show is when our hero falls for the chosen girl of each season... but in Reacher season 4, that comes at a huge price.

Without giving too much away, let's just say that Reacher's current love interest Lila (Agnez Mo) hasn't been incredibly truthful about who she really is. Considering that a major CIA cover-up is in the process of being debunked, this is far from good news.

But surely this is nothing Reacher can't handle, right? And more to the point... when does Reacher season 4 episode 6 arrive on Prime Video?

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What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episode 6 on Prime Video?

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We're expecting episode 6 of Reacher season 4 to be available on September 2 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

After its three-episode premiere, new installments of Reacher season 4 episodes will air on a weekly basis. That gives us the following release schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5: out now

out now Episode 6: September 2

September 2 Episode 7: September 9

September 9 Episode 8: September 16

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