I'm already running out of images from season 4.

If I had a dollar for every time a character took their own life in Reacher season 4 to prevent a government conspiracy from being public knowledge, I'd have two dollars — which isn't much, but we're only three episodes in.

Last week's triple bill premiere set the stage for the show's pivot to political espionage, as Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is embroiled in a CIA conspiracy after suspecting a woman on a New York City subway train is actually a suicide bomber.

I already can't make head nor tail of what's going on. But when does Reacher season 4 episode 4 arrive on Prime Video?

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What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episode 4 on Prime Video?

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We're expecting episode 4 of Reacher season 4 to be available on Prime Video on August 19 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 6pm AEST

– 6pm AEST New Zealand – 8pm NZDT

When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

After its three-episode premiere, Reacher season 4 episodes will be airing on a weekly basis. This gives us the following season schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: August 19

August 19 Episode 5: August 26

August 26 Episode 6: September 2

September 2 Episode 7: September 9

September 9 Episode 8: September 16

Interestingly, the Reacher season 4 finale coincides with the day that all episodes of spinoff Neagley will arrive on Prime Video.

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