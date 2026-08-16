What is the release date for Reacher season 4 episode 4 on Prime Video?
The mystery unravels
If I had a dollar for every time a character took their own life in Reacher season 4 to prevent a government conspiracy from being public knowledge, I'd have two dollars — which isn't much, but we're only three episodes in.
Last week's triple bill premiere set the stage for the show's pivot to political espionage, as Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is embroiled in a CIA conspiracy after suspecting a woman on a New York City subway train is actually a suicide bomber.
I already can't make head nor tail of what's going on. But when does Reacher season 4 episode 4 arrive on Prime Video?
What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episode 4 on Prime Video?
We're expecting episode 4 of Reacher season 4 to be available on Prime Video on August 19 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.
Internationally, look out for the below times:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 6pm AEST
- New Zealand – 8pm NZDT
When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?
After its three-episode premiere, Reacher season 4 episodes will be airing on a weekly basis. This gives us the following season schedule:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: August 19
- Episode 5: August 26
- Episode 6: September 2
- Episode 7: September 9
- Episode 8: September 16
Interestingly, the Reacher season 4 finale coincides with the day that all episodes of spinoff Neagley will arrive on Prime Video.
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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