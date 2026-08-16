Gemini now lets you turn off the visible watermark on your AI creations — here's how to do it, and how your content is still flagged as AI
The invisible watermarks are still there
- Visible watermarks on Gemini content are now optional
- The change applies to images, videos, and music
- Embedded, invisible AI watermarks will still be in place
If you use Google Gemini to create AI images, music, or videos then you'll know that they come with a Gemini logo attached to mark them as being AI-generated. Not any more though: you now have the option to hide this visible watermark.
As announced by Google's Josh Woodward, you can now toggle watermarks off for images made with the Nano Banana AI model, videos made with Omni, and songs made with Lyria — except in countries where visible watermarks are required by law (including China).
No specific reason was given for the change but Woodward described the tweak as a "papercut fixed", which sounds as though the overlaid logos had been frustrating users who wanted a clean AI content creation workflow.
The move puts Gemini on a par with ChatGPT, which doesn't have visible watermarks on images. Both apps still embed metadata inside files that identify AI-generated content, however, which is something to bear in mind when sharing your creations around.
How to disable visible watermarks
"We're striking a balance here between creative control and safety: while the visible watermarks are now optional, invisible SynthID watermarks and C2PA metadata are still being used for transparency," says Woodward.
The easiest way to check if something has been made with AI is to ask AI: upload an image inside the Gemini app, for example, and it should be able to tell you if it was made with AI, because of the invisible watermarks included in the file.
To remove watermarks from your AI creations in Gemini on the web, click the cog icon (lower left), then choose Media watermark. As yet, the toggle doesn't appear to be available in the mobile apps, but it should show up in settings soon.
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Of course, this is going to make it trickier than ever to spot when something has been produced with the help of AI. It might even make more sense to assume everything is AI at this stage, unless you have good reasons to believe otherwise.
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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