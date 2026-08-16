You no longer have to leave watermarks on Gemini content

Visible watermarks on Gemini content are now optional

The change applies to images, videos, and music

Embedded, invisible AI watermarks will still be in place

If you use Google Gemini to create AI images, music, or videos then you'll know that they come with a Gemini logo attached to mark them as being AI-generated. Not any more though: you now have the option to hide this visible watermark.

As announced by Google's Josh Woodward, you can now toggle watermarks off for images made with the Nano Banana AI model, videos made with Omni, and songs made with Lyria — except in countries where visible watermarks are required by law (including China).

No specific reason was given for the change but Woodward described the tweak as a "papercut fixed", which sounds as though the overlaid logos had been frustrating users who wanted a clean AI content creation workflow.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The move puts Gemini on a par with ChatGPT, which doesn't have visible watermarks on images. Both apps still embed metadata inside files that identify AI-generated content, however, which is something to bear in mind when sharing your creations around.

How to disable visible watermarks

✅ Papercut fixed: You can now toggle visible watermarks on or off in Gemini and Flow, with Search coming next.This applies to watermarks on all images (Nano Banana), videos (Omni), and songs (Lyria) except in countries where it’s required by law to keep them. pic.twitter.com/utHN0yDmD3August 14, 2026

"We're striking a balance here between creative control and safety: while the visible watermarks are now optional, invisible SynthID watermarks and C2PA metadata are still being used for transparency," says Woodward.

The easiest way to check if something has been made with AI is to ask AI: upload an image inside the Gemini app, for example, and it should be able to tell you if it was made with AI, because of the invisible watermarks included in the file.

To remove watermarks from your AI creations in Gemini on the web, click the cog icon (lower left), then choose Media watermark. As yet, the toggle doesn't appear to be available in the mobile apps, but it should show up in settings soon.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, this is going to make it trickier than ever to spot when something has been produced with the help of AI. It might even make more sense to assume everything is AI at this stage, unless you have good reasons to believe otherwise.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.