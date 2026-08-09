Reacher season is my favorite time of year, and season 4 will account for much of my screen time over the next few months.

If you remember, the end of season 3 saw Reacher (Alan Ritchson) finally kill Quinn (Brian Tee) point-blank with a shotgun after reminding him of how he murdered Kohl (Mariah Robinson).

Reacher then, as is is way, leaves town... but does that mean that the drama stops? Of course not — it's just a new beginning (especially as season 5 has already been confirmed).

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I haven't even seen any previews yet, but my advice is to strap in for what could be the wildest ride yet. But when do Reacher season 4 episodes 1-3 arrive on Prime Video?

What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episodes 1-3 on Prime Video?

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We're expecting episodes 1-3 of Reacher season 4 to be available on Prime Video on August 12 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 6pm AEST

– 6pm AEST New Zealand – 8pm NZDT

When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

After its three-episode premiere, Reacher season 4 episodes will be airing on a weekly basis. This gives us the following season schedule:

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Episode 1: August 12

August 12 Episode 2: August 12

August 12 Episode 3: August 12

August 12 Episode 4: August 19

August 19 Episode 5: August 26

August 26 Episode 6: September 2

September 2 Episode 7: September 9

September 9 Episode 8: September 16

Interestingly, the Reacher season 4 finale coincides with the day that all episodes of spinoff Neagley will arrive on Prime Video.

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