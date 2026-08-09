What is the release date for Reacher season 4 episodes 1-3 on Prime Video?
Jack is back
Reacher season is my favorite time of year, and season 4 will account for much of my screen time over the next few months.
If you remember, the end of season 3 saw Reacher (Alan Ritchson) finally kill Quinn (Brian Tee) point-blank with a shotgun after reminding him of how he murdered Kohl (Mariah Robinson).
Reacher then, as is is way, leaves town... but does that mean that the drama stops? Of course not — it's just a new beginning (especially as season 5 has already been confirmed).
I haven't even seen any previews yet, but my advice is to strap in for what could be the wildest ride yet. But when do Reacher season 4 episodes 1-3 arrive on Prime Video?
What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episodes 1-3 on Prime Video?
We're expecting episodes 1-3 of Reacher season 4 to be available on Prime Video on August 12 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.
Internationally, look out for the below times:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 6pm AEST
- New Zealand – 8pm NZDT
When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?
After its three-episode premiere, Reacher season 4 episodes will be airing on a weekly basis. This gives us the following season schedule:
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- Episode 1: August 12
- Episode 2: August 12
- Episode 3: August 12
- Episode 4: August 19
- Episode 5: August 26
- Episode 6: September 2
- Episode 7: September 9
- Episode 8: September 16
Interestingly, the Reacher season 4 finale coincides with the day that all episodes of spinoff Neagley will arrive on Prime Video.
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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