Reacher season 3 is Prime Video's #1 show – here are 3 more action shows that pack a punch with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video's favorite action man, Reacher, has climbed his way to the top of the streamer's top 10 list in the US, and the hit animated superhero series Invincible season 3 has swooped in to the second spot.

While My Fault: London still seems to be the number one most-watched movie in the US at the time of writing, it looks like everyone is tuning in to one of the best streaming services for Reacher season 3. The third season takes the man-mountain hero out of his comfort zone when he goes undercover in a vast criminal empire to rescue an informant being held captive by an enemy from his past.

Reacher has cemented itself as one of the best Prime Video shows, but if you're wanting more action-packed adventures between episodes, check out these three with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creators: Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

A TV remake of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 2005 movie of the same name, Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who replaced the originally planned star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as the titular spies paired together to undertake missions for the agency that recruited them years earlier. The duo must assume new identities and pretend to be a married couple called John and Jane Smith as they become embroiled in all sorts of dangerously funny hijinks. But their relationship gets complicated when real feelings develop.

As written by TechRadar's Tom Power: "Mr. and Mrs. Smith is everything Amazon's other spy original series Citadel isn't: bold, amusing, filled with great action, and surprisingly endearing." So it's a good thing that there's more espionage thrills to come in Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2.

Citadel: Diana

Citadel: Diana - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 82%

82% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creator: Alessandro Fabbri

Alessandro Fabbri Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

Set in 2030 Milan, Citadel: Diana is an Italian spin-off to the previously mentioned Citadel, and follows Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent working as a mole within enemy organization Manticore.

Her only way of escaping the powerful syndicate is to trust Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir to Manticore Italy. With car chases, fist fights and shooting showdowns, this action-packed epic is one of the four spy shows on Prime Video with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, and outshone the orginal Citadel comfortably.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hanna

Hanna Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 80%

80% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creator: David Farr

David Farr Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

Based on the 2011 movie of the same name, Hanna tells the story of a 15 year old girl (Esme Creed-Miles) who was raised in the forest by her father, Erik (Joel Kinnaman). When she discovers that she was part of a CIA experiment that used enhanced children's DNA to create super-soldiers, she must evade capture from a dogged off-the-book agent tasked with eliminating her.

The genetically enhanced teen assassin is soon thrown into an intense journey of self-discovery as she demonstrates superior human abilities through heart-pounding fight scenes and gripping twists.