My Fault: London is Prime Video’s #1 movie – here are 3 romantic dramas with over 81% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next

My Fault: London has become Prime Video's number one most-watched movie in the US at the time of writing, knocking the comedy flop You're Cordially Invited off the top spot.

This new Prime Video movie is a British adaptation of the Spanish romance My Fault (Culpa Mía) and follows the same story of teenage girl Noah (Asha Banks) who develops an attraction towards her stepbrother Nick (Matthew Broome) after moving to London from Florida to live with her mom and stepdad William. As Noah navigates this complicated relationship, she's unaware that her estranged father has been released from prison and tracked her down.

If you're craving more romance and drama, I've picked out three of the best Prime Video movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics for you to watch after My Fault: London.

The Big Sick

THE BIG SICK - Official Trailer - In cinemas July 28th - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

98% Age rating: R

R Length: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Michael Showalter

Michael Showalter Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

The Big Sick is a standout romantic comedy-drama movie written by married couple Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, which is based on their real-life relationship. In it, actor and comedian Nanjiani stars as a younger version of himself, while Emily is played by Zoe Kazan. The Big Sick follows the interracial couple as they must deal with cultural differences when Emily falls seriously ill and is placed in an induced coma. A funny and sincere movie that oozes charm with powerful, emotional performances from the two main stars. As one of three Prime Video movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, I can't recommend it enough.

Past Lives

PAST LIVES - Official Trailer - Starring Teo Yoo, Greta Lee and John Magaro - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 106 minutes

106 minutes Director: Celine Song

Celine Song Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Mubi (UK) Prime Video (AU)

Past Lives tells the story of former childhood sweethearts Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) who are reunited decades later for one fateful week as they confront love, regret, and life choices. A visually stunning Oscar-nominated movie about longing for a lost love, brought to life by its captivating cast. You'll need tissues for this one.

The Idea of You

The Idea of You | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 81%

81% Age rating: R

R Length: 116 minutes

116 minutes Director: Michael Showalter

Michael Showalter Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

I couldn't wait to see Anne Hathaway make her rockin' return to the romance genre and her leading role in The Idea of You solidifies her as the queen of romantic comedy. Based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, Hathaway plays divorcee Solène Marchand, a 40 year old art gallery owner who falls in love with 24 year old boy band heartthrob Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). When the harsh public scrutiny of their age gap relationship starts to impact Solène’s life, she is forced to decide whether she wants to continue living the dream. The Idea of You offers a refreshing take on a traditional romance story with a beautiful and meaningful message about finding love again when you thought it wasn't possible.

