Prime Video just launched a new app for Apple TV devices with 6 major improvements

Prime Video is rolling out a new app for Apple TV devices

There are six notable improvements from the previous version

Better responsiveness and accessibility features have been added

Prime Video is deploying a major upgrade for anyone who uses the streaming service's app on an Apple TV, aka one of the best streaming devices.

The new and improved Prime Video app will be available on all Apple TV devices globally, including the original Apple TV HD all the way through to the third generation of the Apple TV 4K, which is the latest iteration of the streamer released in 2022.

It brings a wide range of improvements to Apple TV owners who are also subscribed to Prime Video, most notably making the app faster and easier to navigate by introducing new features specific to the device.

As Prime Video's announcement about the new app says, the updated version for Apple TV combines "the best of Prime Video with Apple TV’s user interface to deliver customers an improved streaming experience".

What's new about Prime Video's app on Apple TV?

Predictive text has come to search on the new Prime Video for Apple TV. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Prime Video, aka one of the best streaming services, has certainly been busy refining the app experience on Apple TV devices. The biggest improvements include faster responsiveness, an improved search function, and new ways to scrub through content, but there's much more.

One of the biggest upgrades I'm keen to try out is the new in-app search function that now automatically makes suggestions for what you might want to look up based on your first few prompts. It sounds like it will be similar to the predictive text feature that you find on one of the best iPhones.

The upgraded search function will also allow users to search for content using their voice via the Siri remote. Indeed, some of the best new upgrades to the app leverage the features exclusive to Apple TV devices, like using the Siri remote for faster navigation control. Prime Video says that it has made the gesture controls on the remote faster to help find one of the best Prime Video shows or best Prime Video movies more seamlessly. There are also new touchpad gestures, including the ability to fast forward and rewind by simply swiping left or right on the remote.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll be able to scrub through movies and shows a lot easier on the new Prime Video app for Apple TV. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Perhaps most notably, the new Prime Video app got a big boost on the picture quality front. Amazon's streaming service says the app now has higher-resolution images throughout, giving the overall look and feel of the app a major enhancement.

Prime Video says it has also added some new sound effects for when you're swiping through the app, however, we don't yet know what these sound like. On the visual front, we can also expect to see a new parallax effect when scrolling up and down through the app, which essentially means the background images will appear to move at a different speed from the tiles in front of it.

Lastly, Prime Video subscribers can also access Apple's best accessibility features, including VoiceOver to enable a screen reader, Hover Text to enlarge the text displayed on the screen, and Bold Text to make copy bolder and easier to see.

As long as you have automatic updates enabled on your Apple TV device settings, you'll be able to see all the above new Prime Video app features.