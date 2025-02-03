Prime Video just launched another new exclusive streaming bundle – here’s how to get Starz and BET Plus for less

You can get a discounted subscription to Starz and BET Plus through Prime Video.

Prime Video is launching a new discounted streaming bundle that lets subscribers get both Starz and BET Plus for 30% less than buying each service separately a month.

The offer is available as of today (February 3) and can be found on Prime Video in the US, where subscribers will see the option to sign up to Starz and BET Plus for $15.99 a month. That marks a 30% saving on the usual monthly price of $21.98 – Starz and BET Plus (with ads plan) cost $10.99 per month each.

The new streaming bundle brings together two of Hollywood's most well-known studios, combining the content catalogs from Lionsgate's Starz network with Paramount's BET Studio.

For those unfamiliar with Starz, the service is home to hit series like the crime dramas Power and BMF and the critically acclaimed P-Valley. It's also where you'll find the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 on March 7, alongside a library of movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Borderlands, and A Thousand and One.

On the other hand, BET Plus specializes in content made by the best Black creators, including BET Plus Originals like All The Queens Men, The Ms. Pat Show, Diarra from Detroit, and Tyler Perry’s Zatima.

Prime Video's expanding streaming bundles

The new Starz and BET Plus streaming bundle is the second offer of its kind to be announced so far this year from Prime Video. In January, Amazon's streaming service launched another offer that combined Max and Starz for $20.99 a month, representing a 25% saving to signing up for each individually.

Prime Video also has other deals that let you bundle services like Starz and MGM Plus together, for example. The services also had plenty of subscription add-ons; its latest addition was Apple TV Plus, which was added as an add-on option in late 2024.

It seems Prime Video is positioning itself as a one-stop-shop platform to sign up to all the best streaming services – much like how Apple TV lets you access all your subscriptions from the same homepage.

Prime Video's push to become the ultimate hub for all your streaming entertainment first became very evident to us as part of a massive free update it rolled out last year that repositioned the layout of its homepage to accommodate other services.

Now with more streaming bundles being offered, it's likely only a matter of time until we hear about more subscription add-ons being launched on the service. After all, it can be a pain having to sign in and out of each of your subscriptions, making Prime Video a great solution.