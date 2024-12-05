Apple TV Plus is now available on Prime Video in the UK, Canada, and Australia – and I'm convinced Netflix is the reason why

Apple TV Plus is now available as an optional add-on for Prime Video users in the UK, Australia, and Canada

Apple TV Plus has become the latest streaming service to be offered as an optional add-on to your Prime Video subscription in multiple territories.

In a joint press release, Apple and Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Prime Video customers in the UK, Canada, and Australia can now add Apple TV Plus, aka TechRadar's streaming service of the year, to their current plan. From today (December 5), then, new and existing Prime Video users in these nations can also enjoy the very best of what Apple TV Plus has to offer.

Unsurprisingly, there is a monetary catch to this deal. Indeed, Prime Video's UK userbase will have to cough up £8.99 per month to add Apple TV Plus to their existing plan. Canadian users will need to part with CA$12.99 every 30 days, while Australians will have to fork over AU$12.99 a month.

Prime Video is already home to an absolute ton of top-tier shows and movies (Image credit: Amazon)

"We're delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV Plus on Prime Video with the launches in the UK, Canada and Australia," Prime Video's Vice President of International Kelly Day said, before adding: "Prime Video customers [can sample] an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience."

Prime Video's UK Managing Director Chris Bird added: "Prime Video has become a first-stop entertainment destination for our UK viewers, offering a diverse selection of premium content, including award winning Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, an extensive selection of licensed films and shows, the industry’s largest catalogue of titles to rent or buy, and 65 additional streaming subscriptions. We are delighted to have Apple TV Plus and it’s stellar line-up of UK content join our entertainment catalogue catering to the unique tastes of our UK audience."

Bundling together to take on Netflix

Netflix's rivals will try anything to try and topple it as the world's biggest streamer (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The opportunity to add Apple TV Plus to your Prime Video plan shouldn't come as a surprise to non-US subscribers. In October, Prime Video offered the same Apple TV Plus add-on to US customers, so a global rollout was more likely to happen than not.

Nevertheless, the addition of Apple's streaming platform to Amazon's primary streaming service continues to signal a sea change for the wider industry. Two of Prime Video's other rivals – Max and Paramount Plus – were already available as additional extras in the US, UK, and further afield as many of the world's best streaming services attempt to compete with the industry's runaway leader in Netflix.

Throw in team-ups between other streaming titans, such as the recently launched Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max mega bundle, and it's clear that Netflix's competitors have decided collaboration is the best form of attack in a bid to try and topple Netflix as the streaming sector's dominant force. Apple TV Plus' addition as an optional extra on Prime Video is further proof that Netflix's rivals are doubling down on such tactics – although, with over 250 million users worldwide, it'll take more than alliances for any of Netflix's competitors to overthrow it.

If you're a Prime Video member intrigued by the possibility of adding Apple TV Plus to your plan, you'll want more details on what's worth watching. My advice? Read our best Apple TV Plus shows and best Apple TV Plus movies to get the lowdown on the streamer's most popular Film and TV Originals.