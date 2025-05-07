The Four Seasons is Netflix’s most-watched show – here are 3 more feel good comedies with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Four Seasons has become the most-watched show on Netflix.

It’s no surprise that relationship comedy The Four Seasons has become Netflix’s most watched show since premiering last week, considering it was co-created by comedy legend Tina Fey.

The series, starring Fey alongside the likes of Steve Carell, Colman Domingo and Will Forte, follows three New York couples who vacation together each season of the year. However, when heading out on their latest getaway, they learn that one couple is headed for a break up, upending the dynamic and forcing the remaining pairs to reevaluate their relationships.

Co-created by Fey alongside fellow 30 Rock writers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show, which is a modern adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name, has rocketed to the top of the Netflix charts and proved a hit with critics, earning a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But those of you who have seen out the year with Four Seasons might be looking for your next binge watch, and that’s where we come in as we give you our pick of three feel-good shows to watch on one of the best streaming services, featuring everything from retired life, second chances at life and the afterlife, and all with great Rotten Tomatoes Scores. And if none of those are quite what you’re looking for, you can always check out everything new on Netflix in May 2025.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 96%

Seasons: 4

Main cast: Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane

The logical place to start would be Tina Fey’s other Netflix smash hit, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

A bit more on the wackier side than The Four Seasons, the show follows Ellie Kemper’s Kimmy, who, on the precipice of turning thirty finds herself rescued from a doomsday cult where she and three other women had been held captive for the past 15 years. Determined to restart her life, Kimmy heads to New York where she finds herself surrounded by equally maladjusted characters such as landlady Lillian (Carol Kane), aspiring actor roommate Titus (Titus Burgess) and deluded socialite Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski).

The laughs come hard and fast, but there’s a surprising amount of heart to the show, with the over the top characters given genuine depth and emotion. Throughout its run, the series received 20 Primetime Emmy nominations and its four seasons were followed up by an interactive movie.

It’s a big, bold show, but given time, you’ll find yourself falling in love with some of the most endearing characters Fey has ever created.

A Man on the Inside

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 96%

Seasons: 1

Main cast: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz

Following in the footsteps of retiree whodunnits such as Only Murders in the Building and The Thursday Murder Club, A Man on the Inside stars Ted Danson as a widower keen to shake things up.

Answering an ad from a private detective agency, Danson’s Charles heads undercover at a senior living community to investigate a theft. While there, he discovers that far from being ‘God’s waiting room’, these communities are full of life and that reaching one’s sunset years doesn’t mean the sun has to go down on living life to the fullest. The show also stars Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Charles’ daughter, who is left to adjust when her father finds a new found vigour and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beartiz as the manager of the Pacific View retirement community.

Critics have praised the show for both its wit and warmth, with Danson’s awards-nominated performance a particular stand out as the former Cheers charmer delivers a heartfelt portrayal of a man discovering a surprising new chapter in life’s final act.

If you’re looking for something that brings both the laughs and emotion of The Four Seasons, A Man on the Inside might be just the thing.

The Good Place

The Good Place Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Seasons: 4

Main cast: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, D'Arcy Carden

If you just can’t get enough of Ted Danson, this heavenly comedy would be a good place to head next.

The shows goes some wild places over its four season run, but the initial premise sees Eleanor (Kristen Bell) awaken in a supposedly utopian afterlife designed and run by Danson’s Michael. The catch is that Elanor knows, or at least believes, she wasn’t a good person, and if she’s in heaven, then there must be some mistake.

Over the course of the show, Eleanor aims to both hide her earthly misdeeds and become a better person deserving of being in ‘The Good Place’ and avoid being banished to ‘The Bad Place.’ Helping her on her quest are ethics professor Chidi (William Jackson Harper), British model Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and amatuer DJ Jason (Manny Jacinto), alongside affable AI Janet (D’Arcy Carden).

To go into much more detail would be to spoil the show’s journey, but what transpires over the 53 episode run is an often profound, always hilarious meditation on morality, death, life, love and everything in between, building to one of the all time great series finales.

If The Four Seasons left you pining for further exploration of relationships and the human condition, then The Good Place will deliver in spades.