Nonnas is one of Netflix’s top 10 movies, and I think it’s a great time – here are 3 more comedy movies I recommend

Nonnas has been holding its own since its Netflix debut in early May

Nonnas has been a real hit for Netflix, scoring 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and becoming worthy of a spot on our best Netflix movies list.

I was enamored by this wholesome comedy movie, which was inspired by the real-life restaurant Enoteca Maria who employed Italian grandmothers as chefs.

It's a thoroughly enjoyable movie, especially if you're in the need of something feel-good to watch and there's plenty more where that came from, too. I've got three more recommendations you won't want to miss if you're in the mood for a comedy on some of the best streaming services, so settle in and prepare to laugh your heart out.

Chef

Chef | Official Trailer [HD] | Open Road Films - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch: Paramount+ (US); Netflix (UK, Australia)

RT score: 87%

Length: 114 minutes

Director: Jon Favreau

Main cast: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, and Dustin Hoffman

With a stacked cast and plenty of heart, Chef has a very similar tone to Nonnas and it's a great place to start if you want to carry on the foodie theme.

It follows a celebrity chef who loses his job at a successful LA restaurant after getting into a very public altercation with a food critic. Looking for work, he decides to operate a food truck with his friends and his son to rebuild his reputation.

It's very funny and heartfelt, so it's the perfect second course to try after you've watched Nonnas.

Instant Family

Instant Family (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch: Netflix (US); Sky Store (UK, rent or buy); Paramount+ (Australia)

RT score: 82%

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Sean Anders

Main cast: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced, Margo Martindale, and Julie Hagerty

In keeping with the family themes seen in Nonnas, I also highly recommend people stream Instant Family.

I remember being really surprised by this, as I went into the theater expecting a light-hearted, easy watch, but it's actually so much more than that. It manages to capture the complexity of adopting children and is a rollercoaster as a result. With a great cast, too, definitely give this one a go!

Hit Man

Hit Man Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch: Netflix (worldwide)

RT score: 95%

Length: 115 minutes

Director: Richard Linklater

Main cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, and Retta

Romance and comedy go hand in hand, and Hit Man is a great Netflix movie. While it isn't centered around food like Nonnas, it's still incredibly moreish. It's also directed by Richard Linklater, whose new movie Nouvelle Vague is coming to Netflix.

Here, Twisters star Glen Powell plays an undercover agent who poses as a fake hitman to catch people using murder-for-hire schemes. However, he breaks protocol when he falls for a woman desperate to escape her abusive husband, and as we so poignantly put it in our Hit Man recommendation, they have "killer chemistry".

While not as wholesome as the other two in terms of family content, it's certainly worth your time!