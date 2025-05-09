7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more this weekend (May 9)

Poker Face season 2 is just one new show you should stream this weekend.

There's a real mix of new movies and shows to explore on the best streaming services this Mother's Day weekend for those in the US and Australia, and Netflix is leading the charge with its slate of new releases.

We've picked out a romantic slasher, feel-good comedy and dark fantasy animation out of everything new on Netflix, but there's also the new teen drama series inspired by Judy Blume's Forever novel from 1975 that's worth a watch from what we hear.

Remote at the ready? Great, because here's our top streaming picks out of all the latest new releases. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor.

Heart Eyes (Netflix)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Recently, I described Heart Eyes as the best horror-romance movie of the year and I’m so excited that it’s available to stream on Netflix this weekend. If you’re looking for the right amount of romance, comedy and horror, this movie blends it all perfectly and has an impressive 81% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, making it just as worthy of some of the best horror movies.

While it was originally released in time for Valentine’s Day, I think it’s perfect horror viewing any time of year! With some great gory moments and a mystery at the heart of the plot, it’s a gripping watch and thoroughly entertaining. Netflix horror movies can be quite hit and miss but this is one of the best ones on there.

Need more horror recommendations this month? Check out eight new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in May 2025. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Poker Face season 2 (Peacock)

Poker Face Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

This tale of a casino worker turned human lie detector performed incredibly well after season one Poker Face, which has a near-perfect 99% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating. After loving her work in Netflix’s Russian Doll and Orange is the New Black, Natasha Lyonne impressed me here too and I’m so excited to see what the second season of this mystery-a-week show brings.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season 2 picks up with Charlie hitting the road once again after receiving a call from crime boss Beatrix Halp. She’s back on the road and there’s some amazing guest stars such as Wicked’s Cynthia Eviro and The Office star BJ Novak, so the cast just keeps getting bigger and better.

In Rian Johnson we trust. We'll have to wait and see if it returns for season three but for now, you've got the second installment to dive into. – LB

Octopus (Prime Video)

Octopus! - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This week's first documentary pick is a nature series that delves into the lives of octopuses. That might not sound instantly thrilling but with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) narrating the series, we're expecting her signature humor to keep the pacing lively.

Octopus! is a two-part series that sees an eclectic mix of characters, including scientists, explorers and enthusiasts, share their connections with the eight-limbed sea creatures that could easily become one of the best Prime Video shows.

I loved Netflix's My Octopus Teacher and National Geographic's Secrets of the Octopus on Disney+, both of which scored highly with critics, so I wouldn't be surprised if this becomes an instant hit. – AS

Nonnas (Netflix)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Looking for a good comedy movie? Nonnas should whet your appetite, perhaps literally, as it follows a man who opens an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas aka grandmothers as the chefs.

Feast your eyes on this great cast too: Vince Vaughn leads a great line-up, including stars like Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Joe Manganiello and Linda Cardellini. This has all the key ingredients to become one of the best Netflix movies, indeed.

It's based on a true story, inspired by the life of Joe Scaravella, the owner of the Staten Island restaurant Enoteca Maria, where grandmothers are invited to work as chefs. This one should be a great watch. – LB

Blood of Zeus season 3 (Netflix)

Blood of Zeus S3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The third and final season of Blood of Zeus, aka one of the best Netflix shows, is here, so you're sorted if you need your adult animation fix this weekend. It's an action-packed one, focusing mainly on two storylines.

This time around, expect to see Cronos and Typhon’s rampage across Greece, as well as Heron helping Seraphim to get his lover, Priestess Gorgo, into the Elysian Fields. So there's a lot going on and plenty to wrap up before the season finale.

This mythical ancient Greece inspired series has had a good run, but it doesn't look like it'll be returning any time soon. If you need more animation in your life, check out these Adult Swim shows including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. – LB

Long Way Home (Apple TV+)

Long Way Home — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Broom broom, motorheads! It's finally time to watch Ewan McGregor's and Charley Boorman's latest biking adventure on Apple TV+, Long Way Home.

This new Apple TV+ adventure series is an awe-inspiring ride that will see the best friends reunite for a fourth season to travel across 17 European countries on customized classic motorcycles.

As one of the best Apple TV+ shows, I'm excited to saddle up for the first four episodes of this 10-part travel documentary series. Trust me, it's a lighthearted watch that's sure to delight. – AS

Summer of 69 (Hulu)

Summer of 69 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The latest new Hulu movie to grace our screens is Summer of 69. The film's premise might make it sound like another raunchy teen comedy akin to the likes of Superbad and Bottoms, but this coming-of-age story is said to be much more heartfelt.

What starts of as a story about an awkward teenager called Abby (Sam Morelos) enlisting the help of a stripper (Chloe Fineman) to teach her how to have sex soon becomes a lesson in confidence.

Early reviews look promising for Jillian Bell's directorial debut, but we'll have to wait and see if it becomes one of the best Hulu movies. – AS

For more streaming recommendations, read our guides on best Prime Video movies, best Paramount+ movies and best Max movies.