How to watch Poker Face: stream the new Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson show

Poker face is Peacock’s new 10-part series and it looks to be a Royal Flush. Not only does it give us the stellar pairing of Russian Doll actress Natasha Lyonne in a “case of the week” series, devised by Rian Johnson, the mastermind of the Knives Out films, but it’s set to feature heaps of stars in wildly entertaining roles. It’s gonna be aces. It might be on Peacock in the Us but, below, we'll explain how to watch Poker Face online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Poker Face TV show Premiere: Thursday, January 26, at 12am PT / 3am ET New episodes: weekly at the same time Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Chloë Sevigny, Nick Nolte, David Castañeda Watch online: on Peacock (opens in new tab) from $4.99 a month International Streams: Citytv Plus (opens in new tab) (CA)| Stan (AUS) Watch from anywhere: with a 100% risk-free VPN (opens in new tab)

That Netflix paid $450 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels is proof that anything Rian Johnson touches right now turns to gold, and promisingly, Poker Face looks like an amped-up serialization of that franchise.

It features Lyonne as casino worker Charlie Cale, who finds that her preternatural ability to know when someone is lying makes her an uncommonly good detective – although not someone you’d invite over to play Texas Hold'em.

Each episode introduces a new murder, in the “howcatchem” tradition popularized by Columbo, as Charlie speeds from town to town trying to outrun trouble. And each episode features a dizzying new selection of guest actors: a glittering roster that includes Adrian Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Ron Pearlman, Nick Nolte, Lil Rel Howery, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt among others, who play either murderous criminals or body bag-clad victims.

Expect an outrageously entertaining original series, full of zinging dialogue, twisted mysteries, and high-octane action: basically everything you've come to expect from a Rian Johnson production.

Below we explain how to watch Poker Face online from anywhere.

How to watch Poker Face in the US

(opens in new tab) You can watch Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face on Peacock (opens in new tab), beginning from Thursday, January 26. After the initial bulk drop of four episodes, one new episode will be added to the streamer every week at 12am PT / 3am ET, right up until the series finale on March 9. While Peacock does have a free tier, you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch all of Poker Face and other Peacock Originals. Premium is ad-supported and costs $4.99 a month. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, which removes any ad-related interruptions and allows you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

More great TV: how to watch Happy Valley season 3

How to watch Poker Face online outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to stream the highly anticipated Poker Face online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Poker Face online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

How to watch Poker Face online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Up North and this Peacock Original gets its debut on Thursday, January 26 – the same day as in the US – through on-demand service Citytv Plus (opens in new tab). It’s currently only available as an add-on channel as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription. But, as both offer a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) to new and returning subscribers (over 12 months from having had an active account), you could access thousands of titles on prime video, stream City TV shows, and enjoy one-day delivery for absolutely nothing for a whole month. If you decide to keep your membership, Citytv Plus will set you back CA$4.99 a month, in addition to the CA$9.99 fee for your Amazon Prime Video account. NB: if you’re travelling when new Poker Face episodes debut, you’ll find geo-blocks prevent you from connecting to your streaming service. The solution? Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) to change your IP address to back home and continue to stream your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch Poker Face online in the UK?

The highly-anticipated new show from mystery wunderkind Rian Johnson hasn’t got a UK release date yet. We’ll update this space as soon as we hear any different. However, although Peacock isn’t available over in Blighty right now, a number of its Peacock Originals – Bel-Air, Girls5eva, Angelyne – are distributed through Sky TV and its on-demand service NOW. So there’s a good chance Poker Face will arrive here further on down the line. If you don't already have Sky TV (opens in new tab), then check out our Sky TV deals and packages to find one that suits your tastes and budget. Alternatively, you could enjoy the contract-free streaming service NOW and watch dozens of hit TV shows, including numerous Peacock Originals, with a subscription to its Entertainment pass at £9.99 a month. Currently out of the country? Download a good VPN (opens in new tab) to connect to your usual streaming services and avoid signing up to any more while abroad.

How to watch Poker Face online in Australia