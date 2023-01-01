Six years on from that letter in Happy Valley, Ryan is on the verge of finishing school and Tommy is still behind bars, but something's changed. He knows something Catherine doesn't, and when the discovery of human remains at the bottom of a reservoir sets off a chain of events that forces the duo back into conflict, it's the retirement-bound sergeant who's caught on the backfoot. It's the third and final season of Sally Wainwright's hard-hitting drama, so read on as we explain how to watch Happy Valley season 3 online from anywhere.

Watch Happy Valley season 3 online Release date: Sunday, January 1 (UK) Cast: Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran, Rhys Connah, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley Free stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

Old enough to stand on his own two feet but too green to comprehend the depths of Tommy's cruelty and the twisted game he's engaged in, Ryan feels compelled to give his biological father another chance to play the paternal role he so brutally turned his back on 16 years ago.

If Catherine knew what her grandson was getting up to she'd shut it down right away, but the train has left the station before she even knew he was looking to catch it. Clare moving out to set up home with Neil adds to Catherine's sense of isolation, and the deeper she delves into the reservoir case the clearer it becomes that something untoward is afoot, and Tommy's somehow involved.

Trouble brews elsewhere in the valley when a local pharmacist gets his hands dirty and becomes embroiled in a dispute with a violent crowd. Equal parts bleak and unsettling, yet also deeply touching and warm, follow our guide for full details on how to watch Happy Valley season 3 online from anywhere.

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Happy Valley season 3 premieres in the UK at 9pm GMT on Sunday, January 1 on BBC One, with new episodes broadcast at the same time each week. You can also stream Happy Valley FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is available to use on a wide array of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Use a VPN watch iPlayer while abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 online from outside your country

If you find yourself stuck in a country where your favorite on-demand services aren’t available, then that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Happy Valley season 3 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Happy Valley season 3:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 for FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Happy Valley season 3 will be available to stream on AMC Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, though at the time of writing a release date hasn't been revealed. Previous seasons of the show have aired in the US in tandem with the UK. AMC Plus currently offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). After that, a subscription starts at $6.99 (plus tax) per month. As well as Happy Valley, the service also boasts on demand access to top TV shows and new releases, such as Litvinenko, The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and Mad Men. AMC Plus is available across a wide range of devices including Chromecast, desktop, iOS and Android, Roku, Sky Glass, and Xbox devices. AMC Plus can also be accessed as an $8.99 per month add-on through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers. Remember, if you do sign up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, you can watch Happy Valley season 3 on BBC First (opens in new tab) at the unusual time of 11.05am AEDT every Monday, from January 2. There’s also the option of Foxtel's streaming equivalent Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full, cable-like experience. Boasting 30+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), you’ll need the Essentials Base pack at AU$25 a month plus the AU$10 Drama Extra addon for access to BBC First and new episodes of Happy Valley. It's also likely that Happy Valley season 3 will be available to stream on Binge (opens in new tab), but at the time of writing we're still waiting on confirmation. Starting at AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're not in Australia right now, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into your home coverage and watch your favourite movies and TV shows from anywhere.

