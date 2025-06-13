7 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (June 13)

Fubar season 2, which stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Arnold Schwarzenegger, is out now on Netflix

It's rare that the number of new movies outweighs their new TV brethren in our weekly streaming round-ups.

That's the case this time, though. There are four – that's right, four! – new films we recommend watching on the world's best streaming services this weekend (June 13 to 15). Admittedly, some of them aren't great but, hey, you can have a laugh with and/or mock them to your heart's content if nothing else.

For the small-screen fans among you, there are a couple of new TV show offerings as well. So, don't worry, we haven't left you out! Here, then, is what you'll want to catch before next Monday arrives. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Snow White (Disney+)

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Snow White is not the fairest Disney movie of them all. Not only did it have a disappointing box office run, its terrible 39% Rotten Tomatoes critics score suggests it's not worth investing in at home, either.

Still, while it misses out on being part of our best Disney+ movies round-up, it's now available to watch at home. There are a lot of key differences from the original here, including Snow White's namesake and love interest, which has been met with mixed reviews.

If you'd rather watch the original Oscar-winning 1937 movie, that's also streaming on Disney+ alongside plenty of the classics. Either way, you can get your fairytale fix this weekend. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Fubar season 2 (Netflix)

FUBAR: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

He's back – again. Arnold Schwarzenegger's surprise Netflix TV hit Fubar has returned for its second season. After saving her daughter and fellow CIA operative last time around, Arnie's character Luke Brenner is forced to postpone his retirement once more to tackle a new threat. The villain in question? None other than Luke's former flame Greta (played by The Matrix icon Carrie-Anne Moss), which complicates matters a teeny tiny bit.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fubar isn't part of our best Netflix shows round-up right now, but only because we regularly rotate series in and out of it. If Fubar season 2 is as big of a hit as its forebear, don't be shocked if it returns to said guide in explosive fashion. – TP

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The plot for one of June's new Prime Video movies Deep Cover sounds intriguing. It's about an improv comedy teacher played by Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion) who recruits two of her students – Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) and Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings; Pirates of the Caribbean) – to help her impersonate dangerous criminals for an undercover cop.

If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because two of the British crime-comedy caper’s screenwriters (Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly) based theis Amazon film's concept on real-life New York City cops who previously used actors as decoys.

Following its world premiere at SXSW London Screen Festival earlier this month, this Prime Video movie has been received well by critics (based on its Rotten Tomatoes score, anyway). That should be enough to land it a spot on our best Prime Video movies guide, then. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Echo Valley (Apple TV+)

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Julianne Moore recently stunned me in Sirens, one of the best Netflix shows, and now she's at the helm of a new Apple TV+ movie Echo Valley.

There's a seriously impressive cast here, including Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Fallout's Kyle MacLachlan, and Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw. The ensemble is so talented, in fact, I'm going to watch it in spite of its 59% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That'll prevent it from joining our best Apple TV+ movies list, but its premise – Moore plays a mom who helps her troubled daughter (Sweeney) cover up a crime – is one that appeals to me. – LB

Cleaner (Max)

Cleaner | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Two British action flicks in the same week? Aren’t we lucky. Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale; Golden Eye), this film, which has debuted on Max, has got a lot of great talent behind it.

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars; Young Woman and the Sea) stars as an soldier-turned-window cleaner (yes, you read that right), who dusts off her old combat skills to single-handedly save a group of hostages from a radical group of activists that have taken over an energy juggernaut’s gala.

I know I’m not alone in thinking that this sounds like Die Hard. Countless critics have said as much since reviewing the film (it was released in theaters in the US earlier this year). However, while it follows a tried-and-tested story, its mixed reviews mean it won't make the cut for our best Max movies guide. – AS

Titan: The Oceangate Disaster (Netflix)

TITAN: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I watched Titan: The OceanGate Disaster very intently and I urge everyone to do the same this weekend. I understand many might be concerned it's just another shocking documentary, but it has a lot of important insights into what actually went wrong, including from those involved in its development.

For the uninitiated: in 2023, the submersible vessel known as Titan imploded, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers, including OceanGate's former CEO, Stockton Rush.

This well made and, dare I say, essential documentary criticizes how many people's concerns were ignored in the build up to Titan's journey to the Titanic wreckage, and is an important reminder that companies should pay attention to the experts they employ. – LB

Romcon: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? (Prime Video)

ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Our second new documentary pick of the week is a true crime series about the dark side of dating.

Romcon: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? is a tell-all from the victims of a prolific dating scammer based in Toronto. Real estate broker Heather Rovet explains how she fell in love with a charismatic handyman called "Jace", who she later discovers has been deceiving her. After uncovering the real identity of Jason Porter, a convicted criminal known as a romance scammer, Heather connects with other victims to bring him to justice.

This isn't the first dating scammer story we've seen come to streaming, as Netflix's The Tinder Swindler had become a sensation when it was released in 2022. Expect Prime Video viewers to lap this one up in a similar fashion. – AS

For more streaming suggestions, read our guides on the best Netflix movies, best Disney+ shows, best Prime Video shows, and best Paramount+ movies.