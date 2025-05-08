Netflix has just added the best horror-romance movie of the year and I can't wait to watch it again

published

I've got heart eyes for this movie

The Heart Eyes killer with their glowing red eyes
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)
  • Heart Eyes is now streaming on Netflix in the US
  • It can be bought or rented in other territories, but there's no international streaming date yet
  • The movie has an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score

I've already recommended eight new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more to stream this month, but now I'm throwing another one into the mix.

I was delighted to find out Heart Eyes is now streaming in the US on Netflix, meaning we'll get more eyes (no pun intended) on this awesome horror-romance movie that has an impressive 81% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics.

Seasonal horror movies are always fun, and while Valentine's Day has passed for another year, it's definitely going to be one I rewatch every February. But honestly, you can watch it whenever!

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

Why is Heart Eyes so good?

The Heart Eyes killer stands in front of a carousel

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

With so many slashers out there, you might be wondering what sets this apart from some of the best horror movies. This one is a great blend of genres, managing to mix sweet romantic comedy vibes with the blood and shock of a good slasher horror, and the result is something very special indeed.

The link is a clever one, as the serial killer here is irritated by public displays of affection, giving that juxtaposition between romance and gross violence, making it a fun watch for those of us who don't like streaming rom-coms.

Any good slasher needs an iconic villain too; we've had Ghostface, Jason's hockey mask and now, the Heart Eyes killer and their creepy glowing hearts. Much like Scream, you'll find yourself trying to figure out who did it, and the answer might surprise you. Or maybe you'll feel smug because you figured it out!

It's got plenty of gore and shocking moments, with many scenes being quite over the top but it's definitely going to satisfy any horror cravings. It's not one for the more squeamish among us as it goes all out, but if you don't mind a little movie 'magic', it's one of the best Netflix movies to watch with a crowd.

Unfortunately, Heart Eyes is not yet streaming in other territories other than the US but hopefully that will change soon.

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

