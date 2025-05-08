Netflix has just added the best horror-romance movie of the year and I can't wait to watch it again

Heart Eyes is now streaming on Netflix in the US

It can be bought or rented in other territories, but there's no international streaming date yet

The movie has an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score

I've already recommended eight new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more to stream this month, but now I'm throwing another one into the mix.

I was delighted to find out Heart Eyes is now streaming in the US on Netflix, meaning we'll get more eyes (no pun intended) on this awesome horror-romance movie that has an impressive 81% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics.

Seasonal horror movies are always fun, and while Valentine's Day has passed for another year, it's definitely going to be one I rewatch every February. But honestly, you can watch it whenever!

Why is Heart Eyes so good?

With so many slashers out there, you might be wondering what sets this apart from some of the best horror movies. This one is a great blend of genres, managing to mix sweet romantic comedy vibes with the blood and shock of a good slasher horror, and the result is something very special indeed.

The link is a clever one, as the serial killer here is irritated by public displays of affection, giving that juxtaposition between romance and gross violence, making it a fun watch for those of us who don't like streaming rom-coms.

Any good slasher needs an iconic villain too; we've had Ghostface, Jason's hockey mask and now, the Heart Eyes killer and their creepy glowing hearts. Much like Scream, you'll find yourself trying to figure out who did it, and the answer might surprise you. Or maybe you'll feel smug because you figured it out!

It's got plenty of gore and shocking moments, with many scenes being quite over the top but it's definitely going to satisfy any horror cravings. It's not one for the more squeamish among us as it goes all out, but if you don't mind a little movie 'magic', it's one of the best Netflix movies to watch with a crowd.

Unfortunately, Heart Eyes is not yet streaming in other territories other than the US but hopefully that will change soon.