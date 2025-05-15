4 movies with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that you shouldn’t miss streaming on Netflix

You know you're on to one of the best streaming services when its library of genres is endless, and it's a bonus if you come across new categories. As for Netflix, not only does it offer this but it's home to four movies with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that have caught our eye.

Standing as prime examples in their respective genres, these movies make up a mixed bag of horror, thriller, romance, and an animated feature from last year that won big at this year's BAFTAs as well as scoring an Oscar nomination.

Before we get ready for the platform to announce its next line of titles we're hoping will become the next best Netflix movies, you guessed that we'll be enjoying these titles in the mean time as we wait patiently – and we think you should too.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Directors: Merlin Crossingham & Nick Park

Runtime: 79 minutes

Age rating: PG

Although Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl lost to Flow for the Best Animated Feature Oscar, that doesn't mean audiences lost interest as it soars with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes, coming in first place over the Oscar winner which has 97%.

This marks the second feature film with the dynamic duo almost 20 years after the successful Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005), and sees the return of the iconic villain, Feathers McGraw, from one its short movies.

Inventor Wallace has built another creation, a 'smart' gnome that he uses as a home assistant but Gromit notices that Wallace is becoming too dependant on the robot. As Wallace expands his collection of gnomes they appear to develop minds of their own, which is all linked to Feathers McGraw's plan to enact revenge on the duo after spending years behind bars.

His House (2020)

HIS HOUSE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Director: Remi Weekes

Runtime: 93 minutes

Age rating: N/A

His House was released in 2020 and has stood the test of Netflix's time with its untouched Rotten Tomatoes rating. It's a horror/ thriller packing themes of displacement and identity, while exploring the refugee experience through a supernatural lens.

Fleeing from war-torn South Sudan, a couple make a close escape and find themselves seeking refuge in a small English town ready to rebuild their lives. Settling into a new environment isn't always easy, but unsettling and mysterious things start to unravel and the couple realize that their new-found community is rooted deep in evil.

Creep 2 (2017)

Creep 2 (2017) | Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Director: Patrick Brice

Runtime: 78 minutes

Age rating: R

Creep 2 is still on my watchlist and the only reason why I have yet to sit down and watch it is because I'm still recovering from the first movie. I love horror, but there's something about found footage that unsettles me to the max - but always keeps me on the edge of my seat.

The first movie introduced us to the main character, a serial killer who lures videographers to their untimely fate, catching everything on camera. We saw how the events of the first movie turned out, and it's no different for its sequel as the killer strikes again by taking a female videographer as his next victim.

Us and Them (2018)

Us And Them - Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Director: Rene Liu

Runtime: 120 minutes

Age rating: R

I'm always looking to increase my exposure to all kinds of movies, and I find that international cinema is one of the tricks to achieving that – you'll never know what you might come across. Us and Them is a Chinese romance drama released in 2018, an its available right at your fingertips on Netflix.

For her directorial debut, Taiwanese singer and actress Rene Liu looks at love and loss and everything in between. It follows a young couple who meet by chance on a train, and from there their love blossoms immediately. As their relationship evolves, they find themselves torn between personal and professional fulfillments during a time when China is experiencing great economic and social change.