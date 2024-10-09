3 Prime Video movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Vast of Night is one of the best Prime Video movies.

Amazon Prime Day is now here and you may have found yourself getting a membership to one of the best streaming services to secure some deals. Luckily for you, this subscription also allows you to stream Prime Video's huge library, including these new movies and TV shows that were added in October.

There's thousands of movies and TV shows on offer, with new additions being added every month, so to help you find the best Prime Video movies to watch as a new member, I've made a list of three flicks with more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes for you to get through first – if you're more into TV, then check out these three shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes instead. From a rom-com to a sci-fi mystery, there's something for whatever mood you're in, so get watching!

The Big Sick

RT score: 98%

98% Age rating: R

R Length: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Michael Showalter

What makes The Big Sick so captivating is the fact that it's written by a married couple – Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – and is based on their real-life relationship. Nanjiani stars as a younger version of himself, meanwhile Emily is played by Zoe Kazan and follows the interracial couple as they must deal with cultural differences after Emily falls seriously ill.

The Big Sick offers a smarter take on the rom-com genre and is a bundle of charm that delivers heaps of laughs from the two main stars. When it was released in 2017, it was met with huge praise and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Available to stream on Prime Video in the US and UK, and Stan in Australia.

One Night in Miami...

RT score: 98%

98% Age rating: R

R Length: 114 minutes

114 minutes Director: Regina King

Based on the 2013 stage play of the same name by Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami is a fictionalized account of a meeting that took place on February 25, 1964 at Hampton House between Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr) as they celebrate Ali's title win against Sonny Liston. During that night, the four legends discuss power, race and their roles in the Civil Rights Movement. Regina King's directorial debut is powerful, electrifying and absorbing, so it's no surprise that One Night in Miami... was nominated for various of Academy Awards when it was released.

Available to stream globally on Prime Video.

The Vast of Night

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 91 minutes

91 minutes Director: Andrew Patterson

The Vast of Night is a sci-fi mystery loosely based on real events, including the Kecksburg UFO incident - where a large fireball was was seen in the sky in at least six US states and Canada – and the Foss Lake disappearances, where a group of teens and adults mysteriously vanished. Set in 1950s New Mexico, The Vast of Night follows young switchboard operator Fay Crocker (Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett Sloan (Jake Horowitz) as they uncover a strange radio frequency that could be extra terrestrial. This retro sci-fi oddity is visually striking with its lo-fi cinematography and somehow makes the aspect of aliens authentic and real.

Available to stream globally on Prime Video.